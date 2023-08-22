SCIOTO COUNTY- Sheriff, David Thoroughman, stated that his 911 communication center received a 9-1-1 call on Sunday about a drowning. The caller stated that a male had fallen into Brush Creek, between the Tatman Coe and McDermott Pond creek split area.

Deputies, along with emergency medical squads, responded to the scene. They learned that a male subject had been fishing with a friend when he fell from a log. The male attempted to get to the water’s edge when the current pulled him under.

Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Fire Department and Police Department assisted with a boat, drone and dive team. They retrieved his body from the bottom of the creek, approximately two feet from where he went under.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that the male has been identified as Henry Hmung, age 38, from Indiana.