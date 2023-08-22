Piper Cunningham, Portsmouth Submitted Photo Haylie Howard, East Submitted Photo Kara Carter, West Submitted Photo Mallory Cassidy, Clay Submitted Photo Madison Howard, Green Submitted Photo Katie Rolfe, Valley Submitted Photo Jadelyn Lawson, Glenwood Submitted Photo Sabrina Breech, Northwest Submitted Photo Savanna Vaughters, Notre Dame Submitted Photo Emily Cram, Minford Submitted Photo Alexis Smith, South Webster Submitted Photo Alyssa Steward, Wheelersburg Submitted Photo

PORTSMOUTH- Portsmouth River Days is right around the corner and people are readying themselves for a weekend of fun events, from the parade to the concerts, the rides to the food, the games to the vendors. Perhaps no one is preparing harder than the Miss River Days contestants, who are all tying up platforms, getting their dresses delivered, working on floats, and polishing interview questions.

Of the twelve vying for the crown, they include Haylie Howard, East; Kara Carter, West Portsmouth; Mallory Cassidy, Clay; Madison Howard, Green; Kaitie Rolfe, Valley; Jadelyn Lawson, Glenwood; Sabrina Breech, Northwest; Savanna Vaughters, Notre Dame; Emily Cram, Minford; Alexis Smith, South Webster; Alyssa Steward, Wheelersburg; and Piper Cunningham, Portsmouth.

For some of the young women entering the pageant, this is a first for them, for others, they’ve competed in the past. However, after the experience of River Days, it is common for many to continue their involvement in pageantry.

“The girls who participate leave as women who have built sisterhoods and professional connections that will elevate them into the next stages of their lives,” Miss River Days Co-Director Regina Speas said. “It really shows them who they are, who they have in their corner, and forges bonds that last through time.”

One of those examples is Speas’ Co-Director, Amanda Crabtree, who also participated. She began her involvement in 1997 as a contestant, then entered as a court member, a pageant mom, committee member, and now serves as co-director.

“I had an excellent experience when I was in the pageant. I gained confidence and public speaking skills that have helped me throughout my adult life. I’m involved with the pageant because I believe it is imperative to invest in our youth and to empower them and to equip them with skills and confidence that will stay with them far after the pageant is over,” Crabtree said. “I get to watch the most positive transformations from when the contestant is selected to represent her school to the moment she steps on stage to compete for Miss River Days. Our committee is committed to ensuring that each contestant has the best experience. “

While some misunderstand the complexity of a pageant, the young women involved truly get takeaways from the program. They have the opportunity to acquire scholarships, go on to compete in bigger competitions, leave with skills and connections, and grow as individuals.

One of the biggest ways Miss River Days impacts the 12 contestants is through their community service platforms that raise money and awareness to various social causes.

“The platform portion of the contest is vital because it allows them to speak from their hearts about a cause they think is important,” Speas explained. “It teaches them public speaking and builds connections that follow them into their careers. They learn so much, from organization and communication to implementation. It builds leaders.”

Speas also commented on the potential scholarships give, saying she has watched contestants continue their involvement in pageants and pay for undergraduate schooling, receive assistance in starting businesses, and more.

While this is only one activity involved in River Days, Speas says it is one of the most vital elements of the celebration.

“The River Days Pageant is the heart of the River Days festivities. I say that, not because I’m involved, but because it is true,” Speas said. “River Days may have music and games and rides and thrills, but, at the end of the day, it is about community. Our community. These girls embody this community, raise their voices to spread their platform, and show school spirit. They are this community, so we must champion them.”

The Miss River Days Pageant will be Saturday, September 2 this year, at 6:30 p.m. in the Shawnee State University Gymnasium.

“The contestants are so excited for the pageant and parade!” Speas said. “They have worked hard all summer on their parade floats representing one of the decades since the River Days Festival began. They have also brought awareness to their platforms and shared their passions with the community. We would like to thank all our volunteers and sponsors for the pageant, festival and scholarships,” Speas said. “We truly have the best community and are looking forward to see who will be crowned the 60th Miss River Days.”

