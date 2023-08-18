The 2023 Stand Down event will welcome the community to Tracy Park this September 8 for a plethora of services from a multitude of agencies geared towards the homeless and at-risk populations of the county.

Craig Gullion, of Compass Point Housing, is a participant in the Continuum of Care cause. He is also involved in the Stand Down event, saying he is looking forward to rallying behind the cause this year.

“It is really there to assist and help folks who are experiencing homelessness or have been homeless,” Gullion said. “It is something The Continuum of Care does and coordinates to get everyone together who have services that assist and offer services to that cause.”

Some of the agencies scheduled to be present include Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Authority, Compass Community Health, Community Action, the Scioto County Homeless Shelter, the Veteran’s Administration, the Salvation Army and more.

“Community Action will have their mobile hygiene unit,” Gullion explained. “Compass Community Health, which is a fairly qualified healthcare center locally, will have a mobile unit there as well, being able to check blood pressure and things like that for folks who just need a checkup.”

Gullion says the presence of the Veteran’s Administration is important because the term labeling the event stems from military practices.

“The term stand down is more of a veteran’s term. I’m not a veteran, so I don’t know, but it is kind of an at ease and time for military to stand down and take a break, which is where the term comes from,” Gullion explained. “The VA has really been instrumental in doing this type of thing, maybe, all over, but the Ross County event has been done for years and we’ve kind of replicated down here. So, the VA of Chillicothe will be helping with this, too. They’ll bring a tent and have different things to give out, like hygiene events, perhaps.”

Gullion said that the event isn’t limited to just the homeless, which frequent the park in which the event is being held, but other at-risk populations.

“It not just for that. It is for anyone else who may have had experiences of homelessness or is imminently in danger of losing their housing,” Gullion explained.

Stand Down will be September 8, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., in Tracy Park.

“It is important for a lot of different reasons. The people who are homeless are homeless year-round. This is intended to also help people who may have mental health issues, perhaps, or substance abuse issues,” Gullion said. “We will have representatives from different service providers there that day to interact with those folks. Maybe the Health Department as well. We will be able to guide those seeking certain services with mental health and addiction needs to be able to talk with professionals there that day. It could be very important for those who are homeless and need to find sustainable housing, but I think it is also important because it brings all of these other service providers together to coordinate their efforts and work together in our community to serve the needs we have. It is important for people experiencing homelessness to know we care, and they aren’t invisible; we want to treat everyone with care and respect, letting them know there are services for them. Our community is full of people who are very helpful and benevolent and want to help their friends and neighbors get what they need.”

