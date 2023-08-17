Winners of senior showmanship in horse, beef, goats, sheep, swine, dairy cattle,
poultry, and rabbits will compete for the Showman of Showmen award. Winners
must show their animal. If a 1st place senior showman out of these species has
previously won the Showman of Showman, then the second-place person in that
species senior showmanship class will compete in Showman of Showman. The
contest will be divided into eight parts (horses, goats, beef, sheep, swine, dairy
cattle, poultry, and rabbits) with a different judge for each of the eight livestock
departments represented. Members will show all eight different animals using
correct showmanship techniques for each. Each judge will score the exhibitors on a
scale of one to eight with eight being the best. The members with the most total
points in the eight departments will be the winner. Only one individual will be
selected as an overall winner. In case of a tie, officials will draw two animals from
one livestock department. Tying 4-H-ers will show these two animals to break the
tie. Tie breaking animals cannot be from the same livestock department as the
member’s project.
Poultry Representative-Emily Scaff
Sheep Representative-Ava Potters
Rabbit Representative-Autumn Cogar
Goat Representative-Kelsey LeBrun
Hogs Representative-Grace Lucas
Beef Representative-Anna Knapp
Horse Representative-Sadie Hatfield
Dairy Representative-Miles Montgomery
Showman of Showmen winner for 2023 Scioto County Fair is Grace Lucas