Winners of senior showmanship in horse, beef, goats, sheep, swine, dairy cattle,

poultry, and rabbits will compete for the Showman of Showmen award. Winners

must show their animal. If a 1st place senior showman out of these species has

previously won the Showman of Showman, then the second-place person in that

species senior showmanship class will compete in Showman of Showman. The

contest will be divided into eight parts (horses, goats, beef, sheep, swine, dairy

cattle, poultry, and rabbits) with a different judge for each of the eight livestock

departments represented. Members will show all eight different animals using

correct showmanship techniques for each. Each judge will score the exhibitors on a

scale of one to eight with eight being the best. The members with the most total

points in the eight departments will be the winner. Only one individual will be

selected as an overall winner. In case of a tie, officials will draw two animals from

one livestock department. Tying 4-H-ers will show these two animals to break the

tie. Tie breaking animals cannot be from the same livestock department as the

member’s project.

Poultry Representative-Emily Scaff

Sheep Representative-Ava Potters

Rabbit Representative-Autumn Cogar

Goat Representative-Kelsey LeBrun

Hogs Representative-Grace Lucas

Beef Representative-Anna Knapp

Horse Representative-Sadie Hatfield

Dairy Representative-Miles Montgomery

Showman of Showmen winner for 2023 Scioto County Fair is Grace Lucas