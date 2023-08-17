ACCIDENT-INJURY—Injury crash, Ohio State Patrol calling for fire department and EMS; Hammerstein Road/Lang Slocum. 10: 40 a.m., Aug. 15.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Female reported walking in middle of Park Street near driving range. Female advised she was just walking. 1:25 p.m., Aug. 15.

VANDALISM—Window broken at PMHA property on Noel Lane. 3:35 p.m., Aug. 15.

VANDALISM—Vehicle damaged at apartment complex on Colony Drive. 3:44 p.m., Aug. 15.

LIVESTOCK ON ROADWAY—Chickens on roadway at Careys Run-Pond Creek. 4:32 p.m., Aug. 15.

IDENTITY THEFT—Unknown person took out loan in reporting party’s name. Tick Ridge Road. 5:27 p.m., Aug. 15.

FIGHT—Gunshots reported after fistfight on Mathiott Street. 11:16 p.m., Aug. 13.

DEAD ON ARRIVAL—Male, mid-60s, found face-down outside on Shadybrook Lane. Coroner called. 11:10 p.m., Aug. 13.

FIRE—Truck fire on Wrights Run Road. 10:27 p.m., Aug. 13.

ACCIDENT-INJURY—Man crashes golf cart at Big Bear Lake, reports neck and back pain. 5:35 p.m., Aug. 12.

COMPLAINT—Reporting party says they found a bullet that had gone through their Hardscrabble Road home after a recent burglary of a residence nearby. 4:43 p.m., Aug. 12.

VANDALISM—Multiple vehicles broken into and damaged on U.S. 23. 7:32 a.m., Aug. 11.