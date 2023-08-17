To compete in the Scioto County Farm Bureau “Rookie of the Year” Award,

livestock exhibitors must be competing in the species project for the first time,

participate in showmanship class, and participate in project class, as outlined for

their species. Members enrolled in beef, sheep, swine, poultry, rabbit, goat, dairy

cattle, and horse projects will be automatically entered in this contest if they meet

the activity guidelines and have pledged as the first time participating in the

species project (form on back). Points will be given to individuals placing first

through fifth in each event or class. Participation points will be given to those

individuals who participate, but do not place in an event or class. Please note that

for an individual to receive points in any given class, there must be competition (at

least three) in the event. This includes division and champion classes. Members

enrolled in market, breeding, and project animals are eligible to compete in this

event. If a member shows more than one project within a species (i.e. both a

breeding and market project or two horse projects) the best score will be awarded.

The “Rookie of the Year” Award winners will be selected by identifying the top

scoring individuals in beef, sheep, swine, poultry, rabbit, goat, dairy, cattle, and

horse project areas.

Rabbit-Hope Lore

Poultry-Vacilya Begley

Dairy-Kaylynn Floyd

Horse-Bailey Bennett

Beef-Kylie Knittel

Goat-Milea Blevins

Swine-Hope Lore

Sheep-Arleeann Eskridge