To compete in the Scioto County Farm Bureau “Rookie of the Year” Award,
livestock exhibitors must be competing in the species project for the first time,
participate in showmanship class, and participate in project class, as outlined for
their species. Members enrolled in beef, sheep, swine, poultry, rabbit, goat, dairy
cattle, and horse projects will be automatically entered in this contest if they meet
the activity guidelines and have pledged as the first time participating in the
species project (form on back). Points will be given to individuals placing first
through fifth in each event or class. Participation points will be given to those
individuals who participate, but do not place in an event or class. Please note that
for an individual to receive points in any given class, there must be competition (at
least three) in the event. This includes division and champion classes. Members
enrolled in market, breeding, and project animals are eligible to compete in this
event. If a member shows more than one project within a species (i.e. both a
breeding and market project or two horse projects) the best score will be awarded.
The “Rookie of the Year” Award winners will be selected by identifying the top
scoring individuals in beef, sheep, swine, poultry, rabbit, goat, dairy, cattle, and
horse project areas.
Rabbit-Hope Lore
Poultry-Vacilya Begley
Dairy-Kaylynn Floyd
Horse-Bailey Bennett
Beef-Kylie Knittel
Goat-Milea Blevins
Swine-Hope Lore
Sheep-Arleeann Eskridge