Class 1A-Key Hole Ages 15-18

1st Place-Brenlee Harris

2nd Place-Kourtney Tackett

3rd Place-Ella Chamberlin

4th Place-Mary Beth Sherman

5th Place-Kasey Essman

Class 1B-Key Hole Ages 12-14

1st Place-Makenzie Mullens

2nd Place-Anny Bailey

3rd Place-Joshline Sanford

Class 1C-Key Hole Ages 8-11

1st Place-Brynlee Lemon

2nd Place-Brielle Schackart

3rd Place-Tyleigh Stephens

4th Place-Zavier Hatfiled

Class 2A-Pole Bending Ages 14-18

1st Place-Brenlee Harris

2nd Place-Ella Chamberlin

3rd Place-Kourtney Tackett

Class 2B-Pole Bending Ages 8-13

1st Place-Joshline Sanford

2nd Place-Tyleigh Stephens

3rd Place-Brielle Schackart

Class 3A-Stakes Race Ages 14-18

1st Place-Brenlee Harris

2nd Place-Ella Chamberlin

3rd Place-Kourtney Tackett

Class 3B-Stakes Race Ages 8-13

1st Place-Makenzie Mullens

2nd Place-Brynlee Lemon

3rd Place-Tyleigh Stephens

4th Place-Brielle Schackart

Class 4A-Barrels Ages 15-18

1st Place-Brenlee Harris

2nd Place-Ella Chamberlin

3rd Place-Kourtney Tackett

4th Place-Kasey Essman

5th Place-Shelby Sargent

Class 4B-Barrels Ages 12-14

1st Place-Makenzie Mullens

2nd Place-Brynlee Lemon

3rd Place-Anny Bailey

Class 4C-Barrels Ages 8-11

1st Place-Zavier Hatfield

2nd Place-Tyleigh Stephens

3rd Place-Brielee Schackart

4th Place-Katie Crabtee

Class 5-Driving Ages 8-18

1st Place-Georgia Roe

2nd Place-Abby Winters

3rd Place-Emily Scaff

Class 6-Driving Reinsmanship Ages 8-18

1st Place-Abby Winters

2nd Place-Georgia Roe

3rd Place-Emily Scaff

