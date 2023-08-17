Class 1A-Saddle Showmanship Ages 15-18

1st Place-Kyleigh Lykins

2nd Place-Kristen Bailey

3rd Place-Lainie Johnson

4th Place-Alexis Gilliland

5th Place-Shelby Spradlin

Class 1B-Saddle Showmanship Ages 12-14

1st Place-Austin Frantz

2nd Place-Jayden Wheeler

3rd Place-Maggie Conley

4th Place-Shaylynn Slusher

5th Place-Miles Conley

Class 1C-Saddle Showmanship Ages 8-11

1st Place-Kendall Stephan

2nd Place-Emily Stepp

3rd Place-Kaitlyn Kruetzman

4th Place-Tristen Throckmorton

Class 2-Horseless Horse Showmanship Ages 8-18

1st Place-Hadlee Adams

2nd Place-Alison Crank

3rd Place-McKenna Flannagan

Showmanship Championship

1st Place-Sadie Hatfield

2nd Place-Kyleigh Lykins

3rd Place-Emily Scaff

4th Place-Shelby Sargent

Class 3-Gaited Equitation-Canter Ages 8-18

1st Place-Lainie Johnson

Class 4A-Gaited Equitation-No Canter Ages 15-18

1st Place-Lainie Johnson

2nd Place-Kristen Bailey

3rd Place-Shelby Spradlin

4th Place-Chase Carver

5th Place-Brooklyn Pierce

Class 4B-Gaited Equitation-No Canter Ages 12-14

1st Place-Austin Frantz

2nd Place-Braelynn Schackart

3rd Place-Lena Pitts

Class 4C-Gaited Equitation-No Canter Ages 8-11

1st Place-Kendall Stephan

2nd Place-Lea Johnson

Class 5A-Country Pleasure-No Canter Ages 15-18

1st Place-Brooklyn Pierce

2nd Place-Haygen Little

3rd Place-Kristen Bailey

4th Place-Shay Wilson

Class 5B-Country Pleasure-No Canter Ages 12-14

1st Place-Jayden Wheeler

2nd Place-Austin Frantz

3rd Place-Braelynn Schackart

4th Place-Lena Pitts

5th Place-Shaylynn Slusher

Class 5C-Country Pleasure-No Canter Ages 8-11

1st Place-Lea Johnson

2nd Place-Emily Stepp

3rd Place-Kaitlyn Kruetzman

4th Place-Jaycee Silvey

Class 6-Plantation Walking Horse-Canter Ages 8-18

1st Place-Shaylynn Slusher

Class 7A-Plantation Walking Horse-No Canter Ages 14-18

1st Place-Carlee Cooper

2nd Place-Chandler McCoy

Class 7B-Plantation Walking Horse-No Canter Ages 8-13

1st Place-Jayden Wheelers

2nd Place-Lea Johnson

Class 8A-Easy Gaited Pleasure-No Canter Ages 15-18

1st Place-Kyleigh Lykins

2nd Place-Lainie Johnson

3rd Place-Carlee Cooper

4th Place-Chase Carver

5th Place-Shay Wilson

Class 8B-Easy Gaited Pleasure-No Canter Ages 12-14

1st Place-Austin Frantz

2nd Place-Braelynn Schackart

3rd Place-Jayden Wheeler

4th Place-Shaylynn Slusher

5th Place-Lena Pitts

Class 8C-Easy Gaited Pleasure-No Canter Ages 8-11

1st Place-Emily Stepp

2nd Place-Kamryn Lang

3rd Place-Lea Johnson

4th Place-Kaitlyn Kruetzman

5th Place-Katie Crabtree

Class 9-Trail Pleasure-Canter Ages 8-18

1st Place-Lainie Johnson

2nd Place-Kristen Bailey

Class 10A-Trail Pleasure-No Canter Ages 15-18

1st Place-Chandler McCoy

2nd Place-Carlee Cooper

3rd Place-Chase Carver

4th Place-Alexis Gilliland

5th Place-Shelby Spradlin

Class 10B-Trail Pleasure-No Canter Ages 12-14

1st Place-Austin Frantz

2nd Place-Jayden Wheeler

3rd Place-Braelynn Schackart

4th Place-Lena Pitts

5th Place-Shaylynn Slusher

Class 10C-Trail Pleasure-No Canter Ages 8-11

1st Place-Lea Johnson

2nd Place-Kendall Stephan

3rd Place-Tristen Throckmorton

Class 11A-Style Racking Ages 15-18

1st Place-Shelby Sargent

2nd Place-Audrey Thoroughman

3rd Place-Haygen Little

4th Place-Shay Wilson

5th Place-Dalton Wright

Class 11B-Style Racking Ages 12-14

1st Place-Wesyn Lang

2nd Place-Jayden Wheeler

3rd Place-Haley Little

Class 11C-Style Racking Ages 8-11

1st Place-Levi Castle

2nd Place-Kamryn Lang

3rd Place-Landon Burris

Class 12-Horseless horse Gaited Pleasure Ages 8-18

1st Place-McKenna Flannagan

2nd Place-Paisley Sparks

3rd Place-Alison Crank

4th Place-Hadlee Adams

Class 13-Novice Rider Gaited Pleasure Ages 8-18

1st Place-Alexis Gilliland

2nd Place-Levi Castle

3rd Place-Payton Castle

4th Place-Tristen Throckmorton

5th Place-Miles Conley

Class 14A-Trail Pleasure Racking-No Canter Ages 15-18

1st Place-Chandler McCoy

2nd Place-Shelby Spradlin

3rd Place-Brenlee Harris

4th Place-Shelby Sargent

5th Place-Dalton Wright

Class 14B-Trail Pleasure Racking-No Canter Ages 12-14

1st Place-Jayden Wheeler

2nd Place-Haley Little

3rd Place-Laryn Penix

4th Place-Maggie Conley

5th Place-Wesyn Lang

Class 14C-Trail Pleasure Racking-No Canter Ages 8-11

1st Place-Levi Castle

2nd Place-Katie Crabtee

3rd Place-Landon Burris

Class 15-Paso Fino Pleasure Ages 8-18

1st Place-Kyleigh Lykins

2nd Place-Kendall Stephan

Class 16A-Show Racking Ages 15-18

1st Place-Haygen Little

2nd Place-Shely Sargent

3rd Place-Dalton Wright

4th Place-Audrey Thoroughman

5th Place-Kourtney Tackett

Class 16B-Show Racking Ages 12-14

1st Place-Wesyn Lang

2nd Place-Haley Little

3rd Place-Jayden Wheeler

4th Place-Laryn Penix

5th Place-Payton Castle

Class 16C-Show Racking Ages 8-11

1st Place-Levi Castle

2nd Place-Landon Burris

Class 17-Paso Fino Performance Ages 8-18

1st Place-Kyleigh Lykins

2nd Place-Kristen Bailey

3rd Place-Kendall Stephan

Class 18-Speed Racking Ages 8-18

1st Place-Wesyn Lang

2nd Place-Audrey Thoroughman

3rd Place-Chandler McCoy

4th Place-Dalton Wright

5th Place-Kourtney Tackett

Class 19-Hunter Hack Ages 8-18

1st Place-Rhyan Alkire

2nd Place-Hannah Hutchinson

Class 20-Hunter Over Fences Ages 8-18

1st Place-Hannah Hutchinson

2nd Place-Rhyan Alkire

Class 21-Hunt Seat Equitation Over Fences Ages 8-18

1st Place-Hannah Hutchinson

2nd Place-Hannah Hutchinson

3rd Place-Rhyan Alkire

Class 22-Show Jumping Ages 8-18

1st Place-Hannah Hutchinson

Class 23-Small Equine Hunter & Jumper In Hand Ages 8-18

1st Place-Zoey Sanford

2nd Place-Emily Scaff

3rd Place-Georgia Roe

4th Place-Kaitlyn Kruetzman

5th Place-Braylen Wiley

