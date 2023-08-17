Class 1A-Saddle Showmanship Ages 15-18
1st Place-Kyleigh Lykins
2nd Place-Kristen Bailey
3rd Place-Lainie Johnson
4th Place-Alexis Gilliland
5th Place-Shelby Spradlin
Class 1B-Saddle Showmanship Ages 12-14
1st Place-Austin Frantz
2nd Place-Jayden Wheeler
3rd Place-Maggie Conley
4th Place-Shaylynn Slusher
5th Place-Miles Conley
Class 1C-Saddle Showmanship Ages 8-11
1st Place-Kendall Stephan
2nd Place-Emily Stepp
3rd Place-Kaitlyn Kruetzman
4th Place-Tristen Throckmorton
Class 2-Horseless Horse Showmanship Ages 8-18
1st Place-Hadlee Adams
2nd Place-Alison Crank
3rd Place-McKenna Flannagan
Showmanship Championship
1st Place-Sadie Hatfield
2nd Place-Kyleigh Lykins
3rd Place-Emily Scaff
4th Place-Shelby Sargent
Class 3-Gaited Equitation-Canter Ages 8-18
1st Place-Lainie Johnson
Class 4A-Gaited Equitation-No Canter Ages 15-18
1st Place-Lainie Johnson
2nd Place-Kristen Bailey
3rd Place-Shelby Spradlin
4th Place-Chase Carver
5th Place-Brooklyn Pierce
Class 4B-Gaited Equitation-No Canter Ages 12-14
1st Place-Austin Frantz
2nd Place-Braelynn Schackart
3rd Place-Lena Pitts
Class 4C-Gaited Equitation-No Canter Ages 8-11
1st Place-Kendall Stephan
2nd Place-Lea Johnson
Class 5A-Country Pleasure-No Canter Ages 15-18
1st Place-Brooklyn Pierce
2nd Place-Haygen Little
3rd Place-Kristen Bailey
4th Place-Shay Wilson
Class 5B-Country Pleasure-No Canter Ages 12-14
1st Place-Jayden Wheeler
2nd Place-Austin Frantz
3rd Place-Braelynn Schackart
4th Place-Lena Pitts
5th Place-Shaylynn Slusher
Class 5C-Country Pleasure-No Canter Ages 8-11
1st Place-Lea Johnson
2nd Place-Emily Stepp
3rd Place-Kaitlyn Kruetzman
4th Place-Jaycee Silvey
Class 6-Plantation Walking Horse-Canter Ages 8-18
1st Place-Shaylynn Slusher
Class 7A-Plantation Walking Horse-No Canter Ages 14-18
1st Place-Carlee Cooper
2nd Place-Chandler McCoy
Class 7B-Plantation Walking Horse-No Canter Ages 8-13
1st Place-Jayden Wheelers
2nd Place-Lea Johnson
Class 8A-Easy Gaited Pleasure-No Canter Ages 15-18
1st Place-Kyleigh Lykins
2nd Place-Lainie Johnson
3rd Place-Carlee Cooper
4th Place-Chase Carver
5th Place-Shay Wilson
Class 8B-Easy Gaited Pleasure-No Canter Ages 12-14
1st Place-Austin Frantz
2nd Place-Braelynn Schackart
3rd Place-Jayden Wheeler
4th Place-Shaylynn Slusher
5th Place-Lena Pitts
Class 8C-Easy Gaited Pleasure-No Canter Ages 8-11
1st Place-Emily Stepp
2nd Place-Kamryn Lang
3rd Place-Lea Johnson
4th Place-Kaitlyn Kruetzman
5th Place-Katie Crabtree
Class 9-Trail Pleasure-Canter Ages 8-18
1st Place-Lainie Johnson
2nd Place-Kristen Bailey
Class 10A-Trail Pleasure-No Canter Ages 15-18
1st Place-Chandler McCoy
2nd Place-Carlee Cooper
3rd Place-Chase Carver
4th Place-Alexis Gilliland
5th Place-Shelby Spradlin
Class 10B-Trail Pleasure-No Canter Ages 12-14
1st Place-Austin Frantz
2nd Place-Jayden Wheeler
3rd Place-Braelynn Schackart
4th Place-Lena Pitts
5th Place-Shaylynn Slusher
Class 10C-Trail Pleasure-No Canter Ages 8-11
1st Place-Lea Johnson
2nd Place-Kendall Stephan
3rd Place-Tristen Throckmorton
Class 11A-Style Racking Ages 15-18
1st Place-Shelby Sargent
2nd Place-Audrey Thoroughman
3rd Place-Haygen Little
4th Place-Shay Wilson
5th Place-Dalton Wright
Class 11B-Style Racking Ages 12-14
1st Place-Wesyn Lang
2nd Place-Jayden Wheeler
3rd Place-Haley Little
Class 11C-Style Racking Ages 8-11
1st Place-Levi Castle
2nd Place-Kamryn Lang
3rd Place-Landon Burris
Class 12-Horseless horse Gaited Pleasure Ages 8-18
1st Place-McKenna Flannagan
2nd Place-Paisley Sparks
3rd Place-Alison Crank
4th Place-Hadlee Adams
Class 13-Novice Rider Gaited Pleasure Ages 8-18
1st Place-Alexis Gilliland
2nd Place-Levi Castle
3rd Place-Payton Castle
4th Place-Tristen Throckmorton
5th Place-Miles Conley
Class 14A-Trail Pleasure Racking-No Canter Ages 15-18
1st Place-Chandler McCoy
2nd Place-Shelby Spradlin
3rd Place-Brenlee Harris
4th Place-Shelby Sargent
5th Place-Dalton Wright
Class 14B-Trail Pleasure Racking-No Canter Ages 12-14
1st Place-Jayden Wheeler
2nd Place-Haley Little
3rd Place-Laryn Penix
4th Place-Maggie Conley
5th Place-Wesyn Lang
Class 14C-Trail Pleasure Racking-No Canter Ages 8-11
1st Place-Levi Castle
2nd Place-Katie Crabtee
3rd Place-Landon Burris
Class 15-Paso Fino Pleasure Ages 8-18
1st Place-Kyleigh Lykins
2nd Place-Kendall Stephan
Class 16A-Show Racking Ages 15-18
1st Place-Haygen Little
2nd Place-Shely Sargent
3rd Place-Dalton Wright
4th Place-Audrey Thoroughman
5th Place-Kourtney Tackett
Class 16B-Show Racking Ages 12-14
1st Place-Wesyn Lang
2nd Place-Haley Little
3rd Place-Jayden Wheeler
4th Place-Laryn Penix
5th Place-Payton Castle
Class 16C-Show Racking Ages 8-11
1st Place-Levi Castle
2nd Place-Landon Burris
Class 17-Paso Fino Performance Ages 8-18
1st Place-Kyleigh Lykins
2nd Place-Kristen Bailey
3rd Place-Kendall Stephan
Class 18-Speed Racking Ages 8-18
1st Place-Wesyn Lang
2nd Place-Audrey Thoroughman
3rd Place-Chandler McCoy
4th Place-Dalton Wright
5th Place-Kourtney Tackett
Class 19-Hunter Hack Ages 8-18
1st Place-Rhyan Alkire
2nd Place-Hannah Hutchinson
Class 20-Hunter Over Fences Ages 8-18
1st Place-Hannah Hutchinson
2nd Place-Rhyan Alkire
Class 21-Hunt Seat Equitation Over Fences Ages 8-18
1st Place-Hannah Hutchinson
2nd Place-Hannah Hutchinson
3rd Place-Rhyan Alkire
Class 22-Show Jumping Ages 8-18
1st Place-Hannah Hutchinson
Class 23-Small Equine Hunter & Jumper In Hand Ages 8-18
1st Place-Zoey Sanford
2nd Place-Emily Scaff
3rd Place-Georgia Roe
4th Place-Kaitlyn Kruetzman
5th Place-Braylen Wiley