To compete in the Scioto County Outstanding Exhibitor Award, 4-H members must

compete in the Skillathon, a designated showmanship class and a project class, as

outlined for their specie. Members enrolled in beef, sheep, swine, poultry, rabbit,

goat, dairy cattle, and horse projects will be automatically entered in this contest if

they meet the activity guidelines. Points will be given to individuals placing first

through fifth in each event or class. Participation points will be given to those

individuals who participate, but do not place in an event or class. Please note that

for an individual to receive points in any given class, there must be competition (or

at least three) in the event. This includes division and champion classes. Members

enrolled in market, breeding and project animals are eligible to compete in this

event. If a member shows more than one project within a specie (i.e. both a

breeding and market project or two horse projects) the best score will be awarded.

Outstanding Exhibitors are selected by identifying the top scoring individuals in

beef, sheep, swine, poultry, rabbit, goat, dairy cattle and horse projects areas.

Poultry-Arleeann Eskridge

Sheep-Natalee Eskridge

Rabbit-Ciara Jones

Goat-Connor Lore

Hogs-Emma Emnett

Beef-Natalee Eskridge

Horse-Lanyi Johnson

Dairy-Maggie Risner