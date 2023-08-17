To compete in the Scioto County Outstanding Exhibitor Award, 4-H members must
compete in the Skillathon, a designated showmanship class and a project class, as
outlined for their specie. Members enrolled in beef, sheep, swine, poultry, rabbit,
goat, dairy cattle, and horse projects will be automatically entered in this contest if
they meet the activity guidelines. Points will be given to individuals placing first
through fifth in each event or class. Participation points will be given to those
individuals who participate, but do not place in an event or class. Please note that
for an individual to receive points in any given class, there must be competition (or
at least three) in the event. This includes division and champion classes. Members
enrolled in market, breeding and project animals are eligible to compete in this
event. If a member shows more than one project within a specie (i.e. both a
breeding and market project or two horse projects) the best score will be awarded.
Outstanding Exhibitors are selected by identifying the top scoring individuals in
beef, sheep, swine, poultry, rabbit, goat, dairy cattle and horse projects areas.
Poultry-Arleeann Eskridge
Sheep-Natalee Eskridge
Rabbit-Ciara Jones
Goat-Connor Lore
Hogs-Emma Emnett
Beef-Natalee Eskridge
Horse-Lanyi Johnson
Dairy-Maggie Risner