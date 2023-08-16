State Rep. Justin Pizzulli, R-90th district, represents Scioto and Adams counties and part of Brown County in the Ohio House of Representatives. Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- Sciotoville Community Schools will receive $368,550 through the state’s Safe Routes to School Program to use toward improving safety for students walking and cycling to and from school.

“This funding will provide our students a healthy and safe way to get to and from school,” said State Rep. Justin Pizzulli, R-90th District. “I believe it’s important to not only keep our children safe but provide them ample resources to flourish and live out a healthy lifestyle.”

Specific items include infrastructure updates such as the installation of school speed zone signs and the construction of high visibility crosswalks with curb ramps.

The Safe Routes to School program awarded more than $9.8 million to schools in 25 counties.

