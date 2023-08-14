CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson feels like he’s finally back to being himself.

Everything that prevented him from playing like an elite quarterback in 2022 — the long layoff, a lengthy suspension — has been shaken free.

“I’m not thinking about no rust,” he said. “That was last year. I missed ball.”

Watson came within a yard of a perfect start to his preseason, and Jacoby Brissett had a TD run in his return to Cleveland, as the Washington Commanders beat the Browns 17-15 on Friday night in an exhibition delayed more than an hour at the start by a storm.

Watson took the Browns (1-1) on a 67-yard drive to Washington’s 1-yard line in his one series.

His performance — 3 of 3 for 12 yards and 20 yards rushing — was far better than his preseason debut a year ago, when he completed just one pass at Jacksonville just days before being suspended by the NFL.

“I wouldn’t say satisfied because we didn’t get into the end zone,” he said. “But it was exactly what the coaching staff wanted us to do.”

Washington’s Sam Howell, who is trying to hold onto his starting job, threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson — and had a few other nice moments in his two series.

He finished 9 of 12 for 77 yards.

Howell was replaced by Brissett, who went 4-7 in 11 starts for Cleveland in 2022 while Watson was out.

The 30-year-old scampered 12 yards for a score in the second quarter to put the Commanders (1-0) ahead 14-2.

When he came in, Brissett received a loud ovation from Cleveland fans.

“That was awesome,” he said. “Did not expect that. I really enjoyed my time here. A lot of the people, the players, the coaches, and the staff there I have a lot of respect and love for that organization.”

Browns rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw a TD pass to David Bell in the third, and Kellen Mond’s 20-yard scoring pass to Mike Harley Jr. with 1:39 left brought Cleveland within 17-15.

The Browns’ 2-point attempt failed.

The opening kickoff was pushed back 70 minutes by a thunderstorm that blew in just before the scheduled 7:38 p.m. start.

Fans were advised to “seek shelter immediately”, and many scurried from their seats into the concourses and stadium tunnel ways.

During the delay, Commanders coach Ron Rivera and several of his players came out of the locker room to check on the weather — and to find out if there would be a game.

Rivera and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski decided to play most of their starters despite the wet field conditions.

Watson arrived at Browns Stadium wearing a No. 32 Jim Brown throwback jersey.

The team invested $230 million in him, despite Watson being accused of sexual assault and harassment by more than two dozen women.

Even when he returned, Watson rarely played up to expectations while going 3-3 in six starts.

The Browns are counting on much more this season — so is Watson.

“I played six games last year, and I had a full offseason,” he said. “So I’m not using no excuses for rust or anything like that. I’ve got to be ready for this moment. So all that rust and all the other stuff that’s left in 2022, I’m focused on 2023 and making sure that I’m ready for September 10 (the season opener).”

Watson’s got some new weapons and he quickly connected with one, throwing a 6-yard pass to Elijah Moore on Cleveland’s first play.

Watson also showed his elusiveness, pulling free from Chase Young for a 9-yard run.

Moore left the field after Cleveland’s opening series.

The team said X-rays on his ribs were negative.

KICKING MAD

Cleveland’s Cade York had his second miss of the preseason, pushing a 46-yarder right in the third quarter.

He missed a 49-yarder last week. Stefanski, though, insists he’s not lost confidence in York, who also struggled as a rookie.

“I think Cade is working his craft like all young players do, so very confident in him,” Stefanski said.

INJURIES

Browns: CB A.J. Green (shoulder) was hurt in the first half. … LB Jacob Phillips (shoulder) went out in the third.

UP NEXT

Browns: Head to Philadelphia for a pair of joint practices against the defending NFC champions before an exhibition on Thursday night.

The teams had a similar week against each other last year in Cleveland.

Browns LB Phillips suffers

season-ending injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — For the second straight year, Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips has suffered a season-ending pectoral injury.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Phillips tore the chest muscle during Friday night’s preseason loss to the Washington Commanders.

Phillips, a third-round pick in 2020 from LSU, sustained a similar injury during the 2022 regular season against Baltimore.

Stefanski said the latest injury is on the opposite side from last season.

“It’s the worst part of this game, seeing guys get injured and especially you see how hard they work,” Stefanski said. “So it hurts. I hurt for Jacob, and this is why we’re teammates and why we support each other.”

The 24-year-old Phillips went to the locker room in the third quarter Friday night.

He will undergo surgery.

Phillips has shown promise when he’s been healthy.

However, he’s been limited to just 20 games over the past three seasons due to injuries.

He was listed as a backup on Cleveland’s latest depth chart behind Anthony Walker Jr. and Sione Takiki, who are both coming back from season-ending injuries in 2022.