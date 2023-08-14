Metzler Huffman Phillips

PORTSMOUTH- Scioto County Sheriff, David Thoroughman, states that his 9-1-1 communication center received a call on Sunday, August 13. The caller advised that there had been a fight and that they had just heard gunshots in the area of Mathiott Street, Portsmouth, Ohio.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that upon deputy’s arrival they contacted detectives to respond and continue the investigation. The investigation revealed that two males had assaulted a 15-year-old juvenile in the area of S Preston Street, Portsmouth. The juvenile was later treated at Southern Ohio Medical Center for a broken bone and other injuries.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that the two suspects from the original assault call told detectives that two males in a vehicle pulled up making threats towards them. The subjects in the vehicle then stuck a gun out of the vehicle window and began shooting towards the house. One of the bullets struck a nearby vehicle parked in the yard. The location of the shooting was located at 94 S Mathiott St. Portsmouth, OH.

Detectives interviewed several witnesses and suspects which resulted in the suspect from the shooting being detained without incident. The shooting suspect was located and detained at his residence located at 27 N Mathiott St. The firearm used in the shooting was recovered.

Arrested was James Keith Phillips, age 35, of 27 N Mathiott Street. Phillips has been charged with Improperly Discharging a Firearm at or in a Habitation, a felony of the 2nd degree, Discharging a Firearm Near a Prohibited Premise, a felony of the 3rd degree, and Felonious Assault, a felony of the 2nd degree. Phillips is being held on a $50,000 bond. Also arrested was Jordan Huffman, age 22 of 4332 Rhodes Ave. New Boston, Ohio. Huffman has been charged with Felonious Assault, a felony of the 2nd degree. Hagen Metzler, age 22, of 1859 Dogwood Ridge Road Wheelersburg, Ohio, has also been charged with Felonious Assault, a felony of the 2nd degree. Both are being held on a $20,000 bond. All three will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, August 14, 2023.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel @ 740-351-1091.