Breeding Ewe

1 Yearling-January Class

1st place-Haylee Brown, Wheelersburg Livestockers

2nd place-Kayleigh Evans, Green Clovers

3rd place-Hannah Deaver, Stars of Tomorrow

2 Fall Ewe-Sept-Dec. Class

1st place-Connor Lore, Lyra Livestockers

2nd place-Natalee Eskridge, Lyra Livestockers

3rd place-Arleeann Eskridge, Lyra Livestockers

3 Spring Ewe-January A Class

1st place-Haylee Brown, Wheelersburg Livestockers

2nd place-Natalee Eskridge, Lyra Livestockers

3rd place-McKinley Artrip, Happy Campers

4th place-Penelope Salyers, Wheelersburg Livestockers

5th place-Michayla Frazier, Green Clovers

4 Spring Ewe-January B Class

1st place-Mia Crum, Wheelersburg Livestockers

2nd place-Amelia Wheeler, Green Clovers

3rd place-Elijah Evans, Green Clovers

4th place-Hannah Deaver, Stars of Tomorrow

5 Spring Ewe-February & March Class

1st place-Connor Lore, Lyra Livestockers

2nd place-Maddie Mays, Wheelersburg Livestockers

3rd place-Arleeann Eskridge, Lyra Livestockers

4th place-Ryan Salyers, Wheelersburg Livestockers

5th place-Grace Lucas, West Swiners

6th place-Zoe Turvey, Hoofz and Feathers

Grand Champion Breeding Ewe winner: Haylee Brown

Reserve Champion Breeding Ewe winner: Natalee Eskridge

Market Lamb

Class 1:

1st place-Leo Allen, Wheelersburg Livestockers

2nd place-Layla Neu, Country Circus

3rd place-Maddissyn Hayes, Barnyard Wreckers

4th place-CJ Cronin, Barnyard Wreckers

5th place-Gavin Cooper, NWFFA

6th place-Donald Sherman, Showblenders

Class 2:

1st place-Collin Martin, NWFFA

2nd place-Joseph Dadosky, Barnyard Wreckers

3rd place-Kaytie Hatfield, NWFFA

4th place-Jase Neu, Country Circus

5th place-Mary Beth Sherman, Valley FFA

Class 3:

1st place-Owen Artrip, Happy Campers

2nd place-Kinley Wallace, Happy Campers

3rd place-Lucas Allen, Wheelersburg Livestockers

4th place-Ava Potters, Lyra Livestockers

5th place-Olivia Neu, Country Circus

6th place-Madison Crabtree, Buckeye 4-Hers

7th place-Amelia Wheeler, Green Clovers

Class 4:

1st place-Natalee Eskridge, Lyra Livestockers

2nd place-Elijah Evans, Green Clovers

3rd place-Anna Knapp, Lyra Livestockers

4th place-Ryan Salyers, Wheelersburg Livestockers

5th place-Miranda Johnson, Country Circus

6th place-Killien Hayes, Barnyard Wreckers

Class 5:

1st place-Ava Artrip, Happy Campers

2nd place-Haylee Brown, Wheelersburg Livestockers

3rd place-Hunter Riley, Ring Raider’s

4th place-Breanna Potters, Lyra Livestockers

5th place-Madie Mays, Wheelersburg Livestockers

6th place-Isabella Elliott, Dreams of Tomorrow

Class 6:

1st place-Penelope Saylers, Wheelersburg Livestockers

2nd place-Kayleigh Evans, Green Clovers

3rd place-Mia Crum, Wheelersburg Livestockers

4th place-Lafe Potters, Lyra Livestockers

5th place-Zoe Turvey, Hoofz and Feathers

Class 7:

1st place-McKinley Artrip, Happy Campers

2nd place-Tate Johnson, Country Circus

3rd place-Cadence Kelley, Wheelersburg Livestockers

4th place-Kayla Throckmorton, Shawnee Chums

5th place-Mickayla Frazier, Green Clovers

Grand Champion Winner: Ava Artrip

Reserve Champion Winner: Haylee Brown

Grand Best Scioto County Winner: Natalee Eskridge

Reserve Best Scioto County Winner: Kinley Wallace

Senior Showmanship Winners

1st place-Ava Potters

2nd place-Layla Neu

3rd place-Breanna Potters

4th place-Mia Crum

5th place-Anna Knapp

Intermediate Showmanship Winners

1st place-Owen Artrip

2nd place-Ava Artrip

3rd place-Natalee Eskridge

4th place-Tate Johnson

5th place-Connor Lore

Junior Showmanship Winners

1st place-Kinley Wallace

2nd place-McKinley Artrip

3rd place-Arleeann Eskridge

4th place-Ryan Salyers

5th place-Hunter Riley

Senior Skillathon Winners

1st place-Anna Knapp

2nd place-Mary Beth Sherman

3rd place-Mickayla Frazier

4th place-Olivia Neu

5th place-Layla Neu

Intermediate Skillathon Winners

1st place-Natalee Eskridge

2nd place-Kayleigh Evans

3rd place-Connor Lore

4th place-Elijah Evans

5th place-Owen Artrip

Junior Skillathon Winners

1st place-Arleeann Eskridge

2nd place-Jase Neu

