Breeding Ewe
1 Yearling-January Class
1st place-Haylee Brown, Wheelersburg Livestockers
2nd place-Kayleigh Evans, Green Clovers
3rd place-Hannah Deaver, Stars of Tomorrow
2 Fall Ewe-Sept-Dec. Class
1st place-Connor Lore, Lyra Livestockers
2nd place-Natalee Eskridge, Lyra Livestockers
3rd place-Arleeann Eskridge, Lyra Livestockers
3 Spring Ewe-January A Class
1st place-Haylee Brown, Wheelersburg Livestockers
2nd place-Natalee Eskridge, Lyra Livestockers
3rd place-McKinley Artrip, Happy Campers
4th place-Penelope Salyers, Wheelersburg Livestockers
5th place-Michayla Frazier, Green Clovers
4 Spring Ewe-January B Class
1st place-Mia Crum, Wheelersburg Livestockers
2nd place-Amelia Wheeler, Green Clovers
3rd place-Elijah Evans, Green Clovers
4th place-Hannah Deaver, Stars of Tomorrow
5 Spring Ewe-February & March Class
1st place-Connor Lore, Lyra Livestockers
2nd place-Maddie Mays, Wheelersburg Livestockers
3rd place-Arleeann Eskridge, Lyra Livestockers
4th place-Ryan Salyers, Wheelersburg Livestockers
5th place-Grace Lucas, West Swiners
6th place-Zoe Turvey, Hoofz and Feathers
Grand Champion Breeding Ewe winner: Haylee Brown
Reserve Champion Breeding Ewe winner: Natalee Eskridge
Market Lamb
Class 1:
1st place-Leo Allen, Wheelersburg Livestockers
2nd place-Layla Neu, Country Circus
3rd place-Maddissyn Hayes, Barnyard Wreckers
4th place-CJ Cronin, Barnyard Wreckers
5th place-Gavin Cooper, NWFFA
6th place-Donald Sherman, Showblenders
Class 2:
1st place-Collin Martin, NWFFA
2nd place-Joseph Dadosky, Barnyard Wreckers
3rd place-Kaytie Hatfield, NWFFA
4th place-Jase Neu, Country Circus
5th place-Mary Beth Sherman, Valley FFA
Class 3:
1st place-Owen Artrip, Happy Campers
2nd place-Kinley Wallace, Happy Campers
3rd place-Lucas Allen, Wheelersburg Livestockers
4th place-Ava Potters, Lyra Livestockers
5th place-Olivia Neu, Country Circus
6th place-Madison Crabtree, Buckeye 4-Hers
7th place-Amelia Wheeler, Green Clovers
Class 4:
1st place-Natalee Eskridge, Lyra Livestockers
2nd place-Elijah Evans, Green Clovers
3rd place-Anna Knapp, Lyra Livestockers
4th place-Ryan Salyers, Wheelersburg Livestockers
5th place-Miranda Johnson, Country Circus
6th place-Killien Hayes, Barnyard Wreckers
Class 5:
1st place-Ava Artrip, Happy Campers
2nd place-Haylee Brown, Wheelersburg Livestockers
3rd place-Hunter Riley, Ring Raider’s
4th place-Breanna Potters, Lyra Livestockers
5th place-Madie Mays, Wheelersburg Livestockers
6th place-Isabella Elliott, Dreams of Tomorrow
Class 6:
1st place-Penelope Saylers, Wheelersburg Livestockers
2nd place-Kayleigh Evans, Green Clovers
3rd place-Mia Crum, Wheelersburg Livestockers
4th place-Lafe Potters, Lyra Livestockers
5th place-Zoe Turvey, Hoofz and Feathers
Class 7:
1st place-McKinley Artrip, Happy Campers
2nd place-Tate Johnson, Country Circus
3rd place-Cadence Kelley, Wheelersburg Livestockers
4th place-Kayla Throckmorton, Shawnee Chums
5th place-Mickayla Frazier, Green Clovers
Grand Champion Winner: Ava Artrip
Reserve Champion Winner: Haylee Brown
Grand Best Scioto County Winner: Natalee Eskridge
Reserve Best Scioto County Winner: Kinley Wallace
Senior Showmanship Winners
1st place-Ava Potters
2nd place-Layla Neu
3rd place-Breanna Potters
4th place-Mia Crum
5th place-Anna Knapp
Intermediate Showmanship Winners
1st place-Owen Artrip
2nd place-Ava Artrip
3rd place-Natalee Eskridge
4th place-Tate Johnson
5th place-Connor Lore
Junior Showmanship Winners
1st place-Kinley Wallace
2nd place-McKinley Artrip
3rd place-Arleeann Eskridge
4th place-Ryan Salyers
5th place-Hunter Riley
Senior Skillathon Winners
1st place-Anna Knapp
2nd place-Mary Beth Sherman
3rd place-Mickayla Frazier
4th place-Olivia Neu
5th place-Layla Neu
Intermediate Skillathon Winners
1st place-Natalee Eskridge
2nd place-Kayleigh Evans
3rd place-Connor Lore
4th place-Elijah Evans
5th place-Owen Artrip
Junior Skillathon Winners
1st place-Arleeann Eskridge
2nd place-Jase Neu