Class 7-Jr. Doe Mar.1-June 15

1st Place-Weston Kegley, Goat Getters

2nd Place-Wilson Kegley, Goat Getters

3rd Place-Hannah Deaver, Stars of Tomorrow

4th Place-Caysen Zieber, Indian Clover Tribe

5th Place-Carly Thoroughman, Country Roots

6th Place-Brantlee Zieber, Indian Clover Tribe

Class 8-Doe Kids Feb. Kid (Feb. 1-28)

1st Place-Levi Pickelsimer, Goat Getters

2nd Place-Harper Crabtree, Shawnee Chums

3rd Place-Maddie Lawless, Goat Getters

4th Place-Caysen Zieber, Indian Clover Tribe

5th Place-Connor Coleman, Shawnee Chums

6th Place-Annie Euton, Shawnee Chums

7th Place-Ryan Lawless, Goat Getters

8th Place-Abel Arey, Shawnee Chums

9th Place-Sophia Hapney, Green Clovers

10th Place-Jeremy Kuntzman, Shawnee Chums

11th Place-Allison Crank, Pigpals

Class 9A Does-Jan. Kid (Jan.1-31)

1st Place-Wilson Kegley

2nd Place-Zolena McGlone, Lyra Livestockers

3rd Place-Ava Thacker, Minford Bees

4th Place-Jaxon Powell, Goat Getters

5th Place-Hailey Carver, Goat Getters

6th Place-Kristina Evans, Green Clovers

7th Place-Maddie Lawless, Goat Getters

8th Place-Ian Tuttle, Shawnee Chums

9th Place-Vickie Euton, Shawnee Chums

Class 9B-Does-Jan. Kid (Jan. 1-31)

1st Place-Gracyn Coriell, Happy Campers

2nd Place-Trenton Banks, Indian Clover Tribe

3rd Place-Carly Thoroughman, Country Roots

4th Place-Jonathon Evans, Greensprouts

5th Place-Brantlee Zieber, Indian Clover Tribe

6th Place-Sophia Hapney, Green Clovers

7th Place-Maddox Crabtree, Shawnee Chums

8th Place-Lily Coleman, Shawnee Chums

9th Place-Laylynn Dettwiller, Shawnee Chums

10th Place-Linkin Crabtree, Indian Clover Tribe

Class 10 Doe, Senior Kid-Aug. 1-Dec. 31 of previous year

1st Place-Carson Carver, Goat Getters

Class 11 Yearling Doe

1st Place-Wilson Kegley, Goat Getters

2nd Place-Carson Carver, Goat Getters

3rd Place-Weston Kegley, Goat Getters

4th Place-James Redoutey, Goat Getters

5th Place-Laylynn Dettwiller, Shawnee Chums

6th Place-Katie Crabtree, Indian Clover Tribe

7th Place-Jonathon Evans, Greensprouts

8th Place-Caysen Zieber, Indian Clover Tribe

Class 12 2Yr. & Older Doe

1St Place-Wilson Kegley, Goat Getters

2nd Place-Carson Carver, Goat Getters

Grand Champion Breeding Doe Winner-Wilson Kegley

Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Doe Winner-Weston Kegley

Class 13 Dam & Daughter

1st Place-Weston Kegley, Goat Getters

2nd Place-Wilson Kegley, Goat Getters

3rd Place-Carson Carver, Goat Getters

Grand Champion Dam and Daughter Winner-Weston Kegley

Reserve Grand Champion Dam and Daughter Winner-Wilson Kegley

