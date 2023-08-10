Class 7-Jr. Doe Mar.1-June 15
1st Place-Weston Kegley, Goat Getters
2nd Place-Wilson Kegley, Goat Getters
3rd Place-Hannah Deaver, Stars of Tomorrow
4th Place-Caysen Zieber, Indian Clover Tribe
5th Place-Carly Thoroughman, Country Roots
6th Place-Brantlee Zieber, Indian Clover Tribe
Class 8-Doe Kids Feb. Kid (Feb. 1-28)
1st Place-Levi Pickelsimer, Goat Getters
2nd Place-Harper Crabtree, Shawnee Chums
3rd Place-Maddie Lawless, Goat Getters
4th Place-Caysen Zieber, Indian Clover Tribe
5th Place-Connor Coleman, Shawnee Chums
6th Place-Annie Euton, Shawnee Chums
7th Place-Ryan Lawless, Goat Getters
8th Place-Abel Arey, Shawnee Chums
9th Place-Sophia Hapney, Green Clovers
10th Place-Jeremy Kuntzman, Shawnee Chums
11th Place-Allison Crank, Pigpals
Class 9A Does-Jan. Kid (Jan.1-31)
1st Place-Wilson Kegley
2nd Place-Zolena McGlone, Lyra Livestockers
3rd Place-Ava Thacker, Minford Bees
4th Place-Jaxon Powell, Goat Getters
5th Place-Hailey Carver, Goat Getters
6th Place-Kristina Evans, Green Clovers
7th Place-Maddie Lawless, Goat Getters
8th Place-Ian Tuttle, Shawnee Chums
9th Place-Vickie Euton, Shawnee Chums
Class 9B-Does-Jan. Kid (Jan. 1-31)
1st Place-Gracyn Coriell, Happy Campers
2nd Place-Trenton Banks, Indian Clover Tribe
3rd Place-Carly Thoroughman, Country Roots
4th Place-Jonathon Evans, Greensprouts
5th Place-Brantlee Zieber, Indian Clover Tribe
6th Place-Sophia Hapney, Green Clovers
7th Place-Maddox Crabtree, Shawnee Chums
8th Place-Lily Coleman, Shawnee Chums
9th Place-Laylynn Dettwiller, Shawnee Chums
10th Place-Linkin Crabtree, Indian Clover Tribe
Class 10 Doe, Senior Kid-Aug. 1-Dec. 31 of previous year
1st Place-Carson Carver, Goat Getters
Class 11 Yearling Doe
1st Place-Wilson Kegley, Goat Getters
2nd Place-Carson Carver, Goat Getters
3rd Place-Weston Kegley, Goat Getters
4th Place-James Redoutey, Goat Getters
5th Place-Laylynn Dettwiller, Shawnee Chums
6th Place-Katie Crabtree, Indian Clover Tribe
7th Place-Jonathon Evans, Greensprouts
8th Place-Caysen Zieber, Indian Clover Tribe
Class 12 2Yr. & Older Doe
1St Place-Wilson Kegley, Goat Getters
2nd Place-Carson Carver, Goat Getters
Grand Champion Breeding Doe Winner-Wilson Kegley
Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Doe Winner-Weston Kegley
Class 13 Dam & Daughter
1st Place-Weston Kegley, Goat Getters
2nd Place-Wilson Kegley, Goat Getters
3rd Place-Carson Carver, Goat Getters
Grand Champion Dam and Daughter Winner-Weston Kegley
Reserve Grand Champion Dam and Daughter Winner-Wilson Kegley