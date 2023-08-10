Senior Showmanship Winners
1st Place Ciara Jones
2nd Place Noah Wright
3rd Place Erika Smith
4th Place Autumn Cogar
5th Place Mary Beth Sherman
6th Place Madeline Lite
7th Place Addison Mullins
8th Place Tayiah Davis
Intermediate Showmanship Winners
1st Place Elijah Kasper
2nd Place Chloe Horner
3rd Place Ethan Mullins
4th Place Shelby Hurst
5th Place Humble Moore
6th Place Carter Ingles
7th Place Stephanie Hill
Junior Showmanship Winners
1st Place Emmalee Kasper
2nd Place Lauren Chamberlin
3rd Place Hope Lore
4th Place Lainey Hatfield
5th Place Madison Sparks
6th Place Peyton Conley
7th Place Aubrey Journey