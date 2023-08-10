Senior Showmanship Winners

1st Place Ciara Jones

2nd Place Noah Wright

3rd Place Erika Smith

4th Place Autumn Cogar

5th Place Mary Beth Sherman

6th Place Madeline Lite

7th Place Addison Mullins

8th Place Tayiah Davis

Intermediate Showmanship Winners

1st Place Elijah Kasper

2nd Place Chloe Horner

3rd Place Ethan Mullins

4th Place Shelby Hurst

5th Place Humble Moore

6th Place Carter Ingles

7th Place Stephanie Hill

Junior Showmanship Winners

1st Place Emmalee Kasper

2nd Place Lauren Chamberlin

3rd Place Hope Lore

4th Place Lainey Hatfield

5th Place Madison Sparks

6th Place Peyton Conley

7th Place Aubrey Journey

