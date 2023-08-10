Market Poultry

Class 1 Winners

1st place-Haden Powell

2nd place-Corbin Allard

3rd place-Arieghanna Rayburn

4th place-Laci Hughes

5th place-Rylie Burchett

6th place-Milea Blevins

7th place-Destiney Lawson

8th place-Brooke Atkins

Class 2 Winners

1st place-Brexton Cole

2nd place-Riquelle Feeman

3rd place-Aubrey Compan

4th place-Sadie Smith

5th place-Kylie Blevins

6th place-Grace Conley

7th place-Vacilya Begley

8th place-Kayleigh Craft

9th place-Tayah Davis

Class 3 Winners

1st place-Malachi McNutt

2nd place-Chase Young

3rd place-Hannah Deaver

4th place-Daniel Benner

5th place-Arianna Brewer

6th place-Sophie Horner

7th place-Daniel Burchett

8th place-Ezekiel Davis

9th place-Tilton Rapp

Class 4 Winners

1st place-Eliza Arthur

2nd place-Heighden Mclaughlin

3rd place-Eli Myers

4th place-Emily Scaff

5th place-Chloe Drake

6th place-Reagan Bailey

7th place-Ashley Cantrell

8th place-Kameron Shelley

Class 5 Winners

1st place-Richard Aigotti

2nd place-Mya Littleton

3rd place-PJ Miller

4th place-Zavier Hatfield

5th place-Blair Ibarra

6th place-Bryson Mclaughlin

7th place-Alex Cantrell

8th place-McKenzey Arthur

9th place-Rashay Smith

Class 6 Winners

1st place-Jae Dadosky

2nd place-Reagan Ibarra

3rd place-Megan Hickman

4th place-Griffin Allard

5th place-Morgan Burchett

6th place-Brookelyne Howard

7th place-Ramya Smith

8th place-Allie Cantrell

Class 7 Winners

1st place-Teegan Allard

2nd place-Patrick Osborne

3rd place-JJ Howard

4th place-Eli Blevins

5th place-Billy Miller

6th place-Mackenna King

7th place-Shaley Boggs

8th place-Angel Rumer

Overall Winners

Grand Champion winner-Brexton Cole

Reserve Champion winner-Haden Powell

3rd-Corbin Allard

4th-Jae Dadosky

5th-Richard Aigotti

6th-Eliza Arthur

7th-Reagan Ibarra

8th-Malachi McNutt

9th-Teegan Allard

10th-Riauelle Feeman

11th-Patrick Osborne

12th-Meagan Hickman

13th-Mya Littleton

14th-Aubrey Compan

15th-Heighden Mclaughlin

16th-Griffin Allard

17th-Morgan Burchett

18th-Chase Young

19th-Arieghannah Rayburn

20th-Eli Myers

21st-Brooklyne Howard

22nd-Hannah Deaver

23rd-Daniel Benner

24th-Laci Hughes

25th-PJ Miller

Fancy Poultry Bantams

Class 1 Winners

1st place-Alyssa Ruby

2nd place-Jadyn Hedge

3rd place-Trenton Banks

4th place-Cameron Strickland

Class 2 Winners

1st place-Allyssa Hedge

2nd place-Allison Strickland

3rd place-Rilee Ward

4th place-Isabella Elliott

Overall Winners

Grand Champion Winner-Alyssa Ruby

Reserve Champion Winner-Jadyn Hedge

3rd-Allyssa Hedge

4th-Allison Strickland

5th-Rylee Ward

Fancy Poultry Large Fowl

Grand Champion Winner-Eli Blevins

Reserve Champion Winner-Alyssa Ruby

3rd-Anna-Marie Elliott

4th-Tayiah Davis

5th-Madison Crabtree

Fancy Poultry Pullets

Grand Champion Winner-Jayden Hedge

Reserve Champion Winner-Alexis Blair

3rd-Tayiah Davis

4th-Abel Arey

5th

-Madison Crabtree

Fancy Poultry Waterfowl

Grand Champion Winner-Owen Miller

Reserve Champion Winner-Tayah Davis

3rd-Jadyn Hedge

4th-Allison Strickland

5th-Anna Wyann

Junior Skillathon Winners

1st place-Brookelyne Howard

2nd place-Arleeann Eskridge

3rd place-Teagan Allard

4th place-Blair Ibarra

5th place-Brexton Cole

Intermediate Skillathon Winners

1st place-JJ Howard

2nd place-Eli Blevins

3rd place-Reagan Ibarra

4th place-Griffin Allard

5th place-Haden Powell

Senior Skillathon Winners

1st place-Jadyn Hedge

2nd place-Arieghanna Rayburn

3rd place-Ashely Cantrell

4th place-Aleigha Spradlin

Market Turkey

Class 1 Winners

1st place-Arleeann Eskridge

2nd place-Billy Yazell

3rd place-Alyssa Ruby

4th place-Kinsley Bohlen

Class 2 Winners

1st place-Rylee Gilliland

2nd place-Avery Bohlen

3rd place-Kristine Yazell

4th place-Sophia Barnes

Overall Winners

Grand Champion winner-Rylee Gillilard

Reserve Champion winner-Arleeann Eskridge

3rd-Billy Yazell

4th-Avery Bohlen

5th-Alyssa Ruby

6th-Kinsley Bohlen

7th-Kristine Yazell

8th-Sophia Barnes

Fancy Poultry Turkey

Grand Champion winner-Allyssa Hedge

Reserve Champion winner-Madison Crabtree

Junior Showmanship Winners

1st place-Brooke Atkins

2nd place-Aubrey Compan

3rd place-Arleeann Eskridge

4th place-Blair Ibarra

5th place-Brexton Cole

Intermediate Showmanship

1st place-Vacilya Begley

2nd place-Reagan Ibarra

3rd place-Trenton Banks

4th place-Ally Hedge

5th place-Billy Yazell

Senior Showmanship

1st place-Emily Scaff

2nd place-Hannah Deaver

3rd place-Ashley Cantrell

4th place-Evan Bailey

5th place-Taylan Davis

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR