Market Poultry
Class 1 Winners
1st place-Haden Powell
2nd place-Corbin Allard
3rd place-Arieghanna Rayburn
4th place-Laci Hughes
5th place-Rylie Burchett
6th place-Milea Blevins
7th place-Destiney Lawson
8th place-Brooke Atkins
Class 2 Winners
1st place-Brexton Cole
2nd place-Riquelle Feeman
3rd place-Aubrey Compan
4th place-Sadie Smith
5th place-Kylie Blevins
6th place-Grace Conley
7th place-Vacilya Begley
8th place-Kayleigh Craft
9th place-Tayah Davis
Class 3 Winners
1st place-Malachi McNutt
2nd place-Chase Young
3rd place-Hannah Deaver
4th place-Daniel Benner
5th place-Arianna Brewer
6th place-Sophie Horner
7th place-Daniel Burchett
8th place-Ezekiel Davis
9th place-Tilton Rapp
Class 4 Winners
1st place-Eliza Arthur
2nd place-Heighden Mclaughlin
3rd place-Eli Myers
4th place-Emily Scaff
5th place-Chloe Drake
6th place-Reagan Bailey
7th place-Ashley Cantrell
8th place-Kameron Shelley
Class 5 Winners
1st place-Richard Aigotti
2nd place-Mya Littleton
3rd place-PJ Miller
4th place-Zavier Hatfield
5th place-Blair Ibarra
6th place-Bryson Mclaughlin
7th place-Alex Cantrell
8th place-McKenzey Arthur
9th place-Rashay Smith
Class 6 Winners
1st place-Jae Dadosky
2nd place-Reagan Ibarra
3rd place-Megan Hickman
4th place-Griffin Allard
5th place-Morgan Burchett
6th place-Brookelyne Howard
7th place-Ramya Smith
8th place-Allie Cantrell
Class 7 Winners
1st place-Teegan Allard
2nd place-Patrick Osborne
3rd place-JJ Howard
4th place-Eli Blevins
5th place-Billy Miller
6th place-Mackenna King
7th place-Shaley Boggs
8th place-Angel Rumer
Overall Winners
Grand Champion winner-Brexton Cole
Reserve Champion winner-Haden Powell
3rd-Corbin Allard
4th-Jae Dadosky
5th-Richard Aigotti
6th-Eliza Arthur
7th-Reagan Ibarra
8th-Malachi McNutt
9th-Teegan Allard
10th-Riauelle Feeman
11th-Patrick Osborne
12th-Meagan Hickman
13th-Mya Littleton
14th-Aubrey Compan
15th-Heighden Mclaughlin
16th-Griffin Allard
17th-Morgan Burchett
18th-Chase Young
19th-Arieghannah Rayburn
20th-Eli Myers
21st-Brooklyne Howard
22nd-Hannah Deaver
23rd-Daniel Benner
24th-Laci Hughes
25th-PJ Miller
Fancy Poultry Bantams
Class 1 Winners
1st place-Alyssa Ruby
2nd place-Jadyn Hedge
3rd place-Trenton Banks
4th place-Cameron Strickland
Class 2 Winners
1st place-Allyssa Hedge
2nd place-Allison Strickland
3rd place-Rilee Ward
4th place-Isabella Elliott
Overall Winners
Grand Champion Winner-Alyssa Ruby
Reserve Champion Winner-Jadyn Hedge
3rd-Allyssa Hedge
4th-Allison Strickland
5th-Rylee Ward
Fancy Poultry Large Fowl
Grand Champion Winner-Eli Blevins
Reserve Champion Winner-Alyssa Ruby
3rd-Anna-Marie Elliott
4th-Tayiah Davis
5th-Madison Crabtree
Fancy Poultry Pullets
Grand Champion Winner-Jayden Hedge
Reserve Champion Winner-Alexis Blair
3rd-Tayiah Davis
4th-Abel Arey
5th
-Madison Crabtree
Fancy Poultry Waterfowl
Grand Champion Winner-Owen Miller
Reserve Champion Winner-Tayah Davis
3rd-Jadyn Hedge
4th-Allison Strickland
5th-Anna Wyann
Junior Skillathon Winners
1st place-Brookelyne Howard
2nd place-Arleeann Eskridge
3rd place-Teagan Allard
4th place-Blair Ibarra
5th place-Brexton Cole
Intermediate Skillathon Winners
1st place-JJ Howard
2nd place-Eli Blevins
3rd place-Reagan Ibarra
4th place-Griffin Allard
5th place-Haden Powell
Senior Skillathon Winners
1st place-Jadyn Hedge
2nd place-Arieghanna Rayburn
3rd place-Ashely Cantrell
4th place-Aleigha Spradlin
Market Turkey
Class 1 Winners
1st place-Arleeann Eskridge
2nd place-Billy Yazell
3rd place-Alyssa Ruby
4th place-Kinsley Bohlen
Class 2 Winners
1st place-Rylee Gilliland
2nd place-Avery Bohlen
3rd place-Kristine Yazell
4th place-Sophia Barnes
Overall Winners
Grand Champion winner-Rylee Gillilard
Reserve Champion winner-Arleeann Eskridge
3rd-Billy Yazell
4th-Avery Bohlen
5th-Alyssa Ruby
6th-Kinsley Bohlen
7th-Kristine Yazell
8th-Sophia Barnes
Fancy Poultry Turkey
Grand Champion winner-Allyssa Hedge
Reserve Champion winner-Madison Crabtree
Junior Showmanship Winners
1st place-Brooke Atkins
2nd place-Aubrey Compan
3rd place-Arleeann Eskridge
4th place-Blair Ibarra
5th place-Brexton Cole
Intermediate Showmanship
1st place-Vacilya Begley
2nd place-Reagan Ibarra
3rd place-Trenton Banks
4th place-Ally Hedge
5th place-Billy Yazell
Senior Showmanship
1st place-Emily Scaff
2nd place-Hannah Deaver
3rd place-Ashley Cantrell
4th place-Evan Bailey
5th place-Taylan Davis