PORTSMOUTH- U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup was in town Aug. 7 to host a roundtable on the incursion of illicit fentanyl into the 2nd Congressional district.

Attending the discussion were health officials and addiction experts, local elected officials, leaders of local law enforcement, and family members of those who have been lost to overdose.

Wenstrup said he has introduced legislation to address the fentanyl issue, including the Stop Our Scourge Act, which would classify illicit fentanyl—that which is used outside of a medical setting—a weapon of mass destruction. He said some of the fentanyl killing locals was manufactured in China and sold to cartels, which then move it into the United States.

Some of the big issues discussed at the meeting were: addressing stigma for both addicts and providers, providing hope for people once they go through treatment, and addressing the demand so the supply dries up. One suggestion was to fund trauma-informed addiction awareness training in various levels of the academic track, primary school to college.

It’s agreed that addiction is taking out generations of parents, leaving kids in the lurch. Sometimes they end up with family members, sometimes in the care of the government.

“We should be taking care of our children and you go into these households and it is just so sad how neglected they are,” said Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman. “You have children who should be holding conversations but you cannot understand them because the parents do not spend any time with them.”

Scioto County generally funds for 100 children in foster care. This week, there are 340. The recent levy dollars for Scioto County Children’s Services have recently started coming in, but the addiction epidemic continues to take and take and take.

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman pointed to programs that have been successful in the past, but when they’re over the individuals end up right back in the same environment that got them into the cycle of addiction in the first place.

“We need more than just teaching the skills they need to overcome their addiction, we need that pathway forward,” Tieman said.

It comes down, in part, to economic development.

“We also need to help with the economic development, give people hope that we have jobs,” Thoroughman said. “Southern Ohio has been ignored and I think it’s evident with what large jobs we have down here. More than restaurants, gas stations, we need big industry; it would be nice if the state would look more to southern Ohio.

“We will continue working and targeting our dealers but, also, I believe it’s important to give hope.”

Currently the Scioto County Jail offers counseling to those doing time there on drug offenses. The aim is to stop recidivism and to give people that hope that there is life beyond addiction and their legal troubles.

City Manager Sam Sutherland said the need is now and it’s urgent. For the people living with addiction, their loved ones, and our communities.

“Our first responders are getting their guts run out trying to keep up with this,” he said.

Scioto County Commissioner Scottie Powell is a nursing home administrator by trade. He says regulation hasn’t caught up to the addiction epidemic, that government throws money at the problem trying to solve it instead of basing it on data-driven results as is done in his industry.

“The system can’t tell me what success looks like,” he said.