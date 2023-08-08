The Old Portsmouth Monastery Submitted Photo

Kara and Trevor Copeland have spent years fine tuning a piece of Portsmouth history like an old violin, warming up for a grand recital, as they open the doors on what has become known as The Old Portsmouth Monastery, making it much more accessible to the public after renovations and many years shut away.

The home, according to the owners, was built in 1930 by businessman Harry Taylor at an estimated cost of $250,000, which would be equivalent in today’s currency of over 4 million dollars.

“In 1930, it was absolutely the finest home in Southern Ohio, a majestic three story, 30 plus room mansion sitting on over 5 acres,” The Copeland Family website explains. “In the 1930’s it was common for a large home to have servant quarters and a separate residence for the chauffeur above the garage, as this one does. Mr. Taylor spared no expense with the first floor living room and the master bedroom directly above it each measuring in at 19 by 37 feet. The dining room is even bigger. Three fireplaces, eight bedrooms, a large butler’s pantry, walk-in safe, two second floor porches, two terraces, and a stone gazebo are some of the amenities. There is trim of American walnut throughout, leaded glass bay windows, and carved mahogany walls.”

In 1952, the property went on the auction block for the first time. The Catholic Diocese purchased it, and it became a monastery for the nuns who worked at Mercy Hospital in Portsmouth. The Monastery of Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration was located there from 1956 until the late 1980’s when its residents relocated to Charlotte, North Carolina, and Fred and Charlotte Bennet bought the estate.

The home was put on the auction block again to be sold with the proceeds divided between Shawnee State University, and The Ohio State University. In 2015, the current owners, Trevor and Kara Copeland, purchased the home and for the first time moved in three children and a dog.

When the monastery went up for sale, Kara was the one to hear about it. She called her mother, who grew up near the property and always had an interest in it, and told her about it. They decided to attend the auction and view the insides of the magnificent space, but, knowing Kara’s fiancé of the time and current husband would be going along, decided to bring Kara’s father along as well.

“Trevor is a bit of a dreamer, and we knew he would want to buy it. We knew we needed my dad, because there was no way we could actually buy the old monastery. That seemed too wonderful,” Kara recalled. “I made an appointment and we drove up the driveway, which, at the time had sunk, and we had to put money into it eventually. We pulled up to the house after making it up the drive, which was just covered in ivy still, but, regardless, we were all left in complete awe. I looked over at my dad, who is a realist. I, myself, am a realist. I thought we would be fine.”

After what was supposed to be a quick tour of the property became a long and thoughtful one that even included a trip to examine the roof, the Copelands decided buying it wasn’t just for dreamer Trevor, it was for realist Kara.

“When we walked in, the first thing we noticed was that the woodwork was perfect and hadn’t been changed since 1930. I looked over at my husband and realized we were in trouble. A bit later, I saw my dad and husband on the roof,” Kara said. “My dad once built homes and knows the field well. He told us the house was in good condition. I just looked at him and said, ‘I can’t believe we’re going to do this,’ but the history of the space and the state of it; we just had to. There were rumors that salvage guys may be looking at it and we didn’t want that. We looked at each other and realized we were young enough to take this on. We had to save the Old Portsmouth Monastery.”

The Copelands moved in with their children and called it home for many years until they became empty nesters. At this point, they’ve decided to enact on early jokes of renting their children’s rooms and open it to the public.

Sharing the space is a passion of the Copelands, however, and brings back a sense of magic for the family.

The Old Portsmouth Monastery is now open for business, with a massive dining event space for rent that can hold up to twenty; two bedrooms that can be rented; and an outdoor gazebo and courtyard that can be utilized. Each option has different pricing packages.

More information on the home and its products can be found online at www.oldportsmouthmonastery.com.

“At first, every time I walked in, I was in complete awe and had a sense of giddiness. You lose some of that luster after working on it for nine years,” Kara joked. “Still, getting to look at it through another’s eyes, when they step in for the first time, is a way to remember what it felt like for the first time and it is amazing all over again.”

