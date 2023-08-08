Summer Reading activity for kids

The Scioto County Public Library system recently wrapped up its Summer Reading program that emphasized the importance of regular reading year round by engaging the community in a series of fun reading activities throughout the summer months.

Summer reading began June 5 and wrapped the end of July, with a Summer Reading Finale event that was held on July 22.

There were 108 programs scheduled for youth, 35 for teens, and 21 for adults. The library staff stayed busy all summer to encourage the community to read and keep their literacy active.

“For the juvenile patrons we have, we do this so they don’t educationally backslide during the summer months,” Lisa Lavender, youth services coordinator said. “We want to keep them reading so that they’re still understanding that reading is important, even when they’re not in school. So, it basically keeps them in reading groups.”

The youth Summer Reading program has been ongoing for a very long time within the library system and the adult category is still relatively new by comparison, but Adult Services Coordinator Anna Collister believes they’re equally important.

“Our adults read throughout the year and it is really nice to give them a little bit back for being great patrons,” Collister said. “They get something a little extra when they come in for summer.”

The library’s Katie Williams explained that the library system is all about families and finding activities for everyone is instrumental in their programming success.

“It is nice, because we have a lot of families that come into our library locations. So, we don’t want to only cater to the juvenile patrons,” Katie Williams explained. “The parents are bringing them in and we want to make sure they’re doing something fun and engaging not only for the kids 12 and under, where it is important to read books over the summer so they don’t lag when the school year starts, but it allows them to also have the adults and teens involved in the summer fun, too.”

For youth, they have a challenge of reading 20 books throughout the program. According to Williams, these books can be stories they’ve read themselves, or be audiobooks or books parents have read to them. Williams said they also offer bonus books and many of the kids who have surpassed their goals have continued on to read bonus books.

The trio were proud of their staff for a successful year and Williams said it was one of their best yet.

The library saw 1,004 patrons complete their summer reading goals.

472 children completed summer reading, 59 teenagers, and 473 adults.

“It was definitely an increase from last year’s numbers. We keep track of how many sign up, verses those who pass completion. We had over 80 percent participants meet their goals. Some areas were higher. For example, our teenagers had a 93 percent success rate. Everything was over 80 percent, though,” Williams said. “I think it was an amazing year. Each location did well and we had a different theme, which allowed us to be different from the past and allowed our staff to be more creative in creating their own programming.”

Outside of the summer reading events, there are also hundreds of events throughout the year hosted by the library, from specialty events like the Bridgerton Ball to a slew of monthly scheduled events throughout their many locations, including the famous Book Mobile. Follow them online to stay updated on their activities.

“Most of the programming that we offer, especially the juveniles and teens events, is totally free,” Williams said. “We may have a couple adult programs that have a small fee, but not many. So, on top of the summer reading activities, we have a ton of programming and so many fun activities. We’re offering free snacks at all of our teen events, thanks to a WSAZ grant. Our local history department also recently expanded their free programming. So, we’re offering a lot of free programming and we’re excited.”

Williams also encourages the community to continue setting reading goals.

“I know Summer Reading is over, but we encourage everyone to continue to read throughout the whole year and to be on the lookout for our exciting programs that launch this September,” Williams said.

