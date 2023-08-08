Sherman

LUCASVILLE- It’s difficult trying to fit one more thing into Mary Beth Sherman’s schedule this week. The 2023 Scioto County Junior Fair Queen is showing three species at the largest social gathering of the year, as well as serving as part of junior fair royalty.

It’s nothing she isn’t used to, though. The sixth-generation farmer and senior at Valley High School takes it all in stride and sometimes includes a side quest to the Lucasville Emmanuel Church booth for a dinner of chicken and noodles. Then an oreo flurry at a nearby ice cream stand.

“And then I go run it off,” she laughs.

We’re sitting at one of the picnic tables outside Building 4 of the Scioto County Fairgrounds, the torrential rain having just stopped and the sun breaking through. The heat and humidity is climbing back up before the skies threaten to tear open again.

It’s a typical fair week.

Mary Beth is wearing a sash emblazoned with her title and several pieces of flare. Her legal name is “Mary Elizabeth” but she says Mary Beth works just fine. Her blonde hair is held in place by a tall rhinestone crown.

This year Mary Beth is showing a rabbit, a sheep, and a horse in addition to her duties as fair royalty. She’s regularly booking it across the fairgrounds, chicken barn to grandstands and back again.

“I’ve been doing 4-H since I was 5,” she said, adding that she hopes to get her career award next year for her lifelong involvement in the program. “I’ve been something with animals all my life.”

A future agriculture educator, Mary Beth said she also wants to pursue licenses in math or science and a master’s degree in intervention specialist.

The agriculture and science and math make sense with her desire to continue her family’s legacy, but why intervention specialist? It’s simple. She’s neurodivergent and wants to pursue that passion and help people. Mary Beth said she has a diagnosis of ADHD, autism, and sensory processing disorder. That passion and desire for knowledge make her want to help people.

It’s something that ties her interest in agriculture, 4-H, and FFA. People may not realize those groups aren’t simply about farming, she says. They also are about culinary arts, design, veterinary science, and much more. All of those things connect people, not only farmers.

The full Junior Fair Court includes: Queen Mary Beth Sherman, First Runner-Up Zoe Leist, and members Autumn Cogar, Mia Crum, and Aleigha Spradlin.