PORTSMOUTH- The Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce is the community’s number one resource for business networking, with over 500 members who pride themselves on being part of a community of businesses that are active and trying to best serve the region and its people. The organization has been extremely busy lately, keeping up with expansions in the local business landscape.

Each year, the group grows in numbers, thanks to a dedicated board of community leaders and Executive Director Lisa Carver.

Carver said the 500-member mark was a goal she had pushed towards for years and accomplished it only recently, much to her excitement.

That number only grows, especially in recent months, as the Chamber has expanded its base further, cutting the ribbons of many newly established businesses and non-profit campuses.

Some of the highlights in this summer marathon of ribbon cuttings have included the Salvation Army Family Store, the Portsmouth Monastery, the new ODNR campgrounds along the riverfront, Truthseekers Gemstones, Benestar Foods, a new Glockner location, Cardos Pizza, the Fellowship Garden, and more.

“I feel like we have a thriving business community,” Carver said. “In addition to the Chamber, we have abundant resources to help businesses of all sizes navigate the hurdles and succeed.”

Carver credits some of her success to the Chamber’s handling of the pandemic.

“I believe this is in part due to the Chamber proving its worth during the recent pandemic,” Carver claimed. “Businesses recognized that the Chamber stands strong in the community and is there for them, even in these situations. We work hard to connect people to businesses and businesses to people.”

Commissioner Bryan Davis says that the marathon of ribbon cuttings isn’t surprising to him, because it is reflective of the overall health of the local business community.

“Our overall business climate is strong and growing,” Davis said. “We’re gaining much more than we are losing. Multi-million-dollar projects are ongoing in several parts of the community. Manufacturing and the service sectors are leading the way. Strategic investments in infrastructure are continuing. Architects, engineering firms and contractors are very busy. These are all leading indicators of a robust economy. Our team works hard every day to keep the momentum going.”

