The Scioto County Public Library would like to recommend these book titles.

The Beach at Summerly by Beatriz Williams – In 1954, Emilia Winthrop, a professor at Wellesley College, is summoned to CIA headquarters where she’s forced to confront the harrowing consequences of the summer she exposed a traitor amongst the New England elite and a choice that could destroy her chance for redemption all over again. Readers might also enjoy Who Cries for the Lost by C. S. Harris or Red, White, Blue by Lea Carpenter.

Tom Lake by Ann Patchett – In the spring of 2020, Lara’s three daughters returned to the family’s orchard in Northern Michigan. While picking cherries, they beg their mother to tell them the story of Peter Duke, a famous actor with whom she shared both a stage and a romance years before at a theater company called Tom Lake. As Lara recalls the past, her daughters examine their own lives and relationship with their mother, and are forced to reconsider the world and everything they thought they knew. Readers might also enjoy Signal Fires by Dani Shapiro and Flight by Lynn Steger Strong.

Something Close to Magic by Emma Mills – Seventeen-year-old Aurelie, a baker’s apprentice, reluctantly agrees to assist a bounty hunter named Iliana and finds herself on an adventure full of magic, danger, and the thrill of first love. Readers might also enjoy Wild is the Witch by Rachel Griffin and Shiver by Maggie Stiefvater