Shauna Lorenzo, M.D. Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio— King’s Daughters colorectal surgeon Shauna Lorenzo, M.D., is now seeing patients at King’s Daughters Medical Specialties, 1729 Kinneys Lane, Suite 202, Portsmouth.

Dr. Lorenzo treats conditions and diseases of the small intestine, colon, rectum and anus including colon and rectal cancer, hemorrhoids, anal fissures, inflammatory bowel disease, and chronic constipation. She is also trained in robotic-assisted surgery, allowing for less invasive procedures, quicker recovery times, and better overall results.

Dr. Lorenzo earned her medical degree from Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri. She completed her general surgery residency at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City, and colorectal surgery fellowship at the Ferguson Clinic, Grand Rapids, Michigan. She is board certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Colon and Rectal Surgery.

For more information, please call (740) 353-8100. Second-opinion consultations are welcome. A provider referral is not required. Dr. Lorenzo also sees patients in Ashland.