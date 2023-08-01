Notre Dame’s Dominic Sparks, seated second from left, announces his intention to play college football for Eastern Kentucky University. Seated with Sparks are, from left, father Bryan Sparks, mother Kristin Sparks and sister Gwen Sparks. Standing are Notre Dame High School Athletic Director Bob Boldman (left) and Notre Dame High School boys basketball head coach Matt Mader (right). Courtesy of Matt Payton Notre Dame’s Dominic Sparks, shown here tackling a Green Bobcat ballcarrier during last season’s state playoff football game, was a two-time all-Southeast District Division VII selection. Ed Litteral | Daily Times

PORTSMOUTH — Simply put, on both sides of the football, blocking Notre Dame’s Dominic Sparks indeed was a tall task.

Defensively, the six-foot and seven-inch and 235-pound Sparks statistically stood out —twice earning all-Southeast District Division VII as a defensive lineman, including first team as a junior.

But Sparks helped pave the way for the Titan rushing attack as an offensive tackle, as Gavin Hart had back-to-back seasons of over 1,000 yards —twice landing first team (running back) all-Southeast District himself.

For Sparks, though, you can’t teach size —and combine that with his football ability, he has made his way to Eastern Kentucky University, having recently and officially announced his intention to play college football for the Richmond-based Colonels.

Sparks was flanked at his recent signing ceremony at Notre Dame High School by his parents Bryan and Kristin Sparks, sister Gwen Sparks, and Notre Dame High School Athletic Director Bob Boldman.

The Colonels, a member of the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision and the Atlantic Sun Conference, are coached by Walt Wells —as Sparks said “most likely” he will play offensive line at EKU.

The Colonels, in fact, are the defending ASUN champions.

“I have talked to the coaches about my position and they most likely want me at O-line, but possibly some tight end,” he said.

Sparks said he chose EKU over Mount Union, Bowling Green and Marietta College “because I felt it was the right match for me, then of course the campus was beautiful, but it almost felt like I was right at home.”

“The coaches helped build that feeling with how personable they are, so I really loved that,” he added.

In his senior season at Notre Dame, Sparks made 50 total tackles —including seven for loss with four sacks and one forced fumble.

He was also a basketball standout with his six-foot and seven-inch frame, and made all-Southeast District twice —second team as a senior after third team as a junior.

Notre Dame went winless in Sparks’ freshman football campaign, but greatly improved over the next three falls, including a seven-win season two years ago — which ended with a home state playoff game inside historic Spartan Stadium.

My classmates and I had a rough start to our careers in both sports (football and basketball) with a very weak record, but what made it feel so good is how we collectively as a class led our teams and turned the programs around, making the playoffs in football and winning back-to-back sectional championships and competing for the district championship at the Convo (Ohio University Convocation Center) in basketball,” said Sparks. “In those four years, I learned perseverance and how to be a true leader.”

No doubt, those are excellent intangible qualities.

But, blocking in the Titans’ wing-T offense of the past has Sparks playing college football for the future.

“Being 6-7 for sure has its advantages in the recruiting process and in high school sports. Having that frame to build on in college makes a huge difference and colleges can make it into whatever they want,” he said.

Sparks said the Colonels’ offense is markedly different from Notre Dame, and that he believes he needs to add on even more bulk.

“They like to run a lot of inside-outside zone runs offensively and they run multiple fronts on defense like some odd and even fronts,” he said. “I will be putting a lot of work in the weightroom putting on additional size and strength as well as setting up agility training.”

Sparks officially reported to the Colonels’ camp on Monday, and believes his best athletic —and even academic — years are only ahead of him.

Knowing that, best of luck to Eastern Kentucky’s opponents which try to block against him.

“My goals at EKU are to develop as a football player, because I know I have so much more to learn and haven’t touched my potential,” said Sparks.

Sparks said he plans on majoring in Environmental Engineering — and earning both Bachelor and Masters degrees.

