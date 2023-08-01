With Portstock bringing back the summer of love last weekend, the Final Friday concert series is halfway to a close with season nine and organizers Rob and Julia Black are happy with what they’ve hosted and look forward to crossing the finish line in coming months.

Season nine for the premier, regional concert venue has been made up of high energy performances with incredible crowds, according to Rob Black.

May 26 featured the Courtney Jo band, Hot Rod Deville and Bad Habits, with a crowd estimate of 2,000.

According to Black, every parking lot was full, and people were parked on both sides of Second Street all the way to Patty’s and Pints.

June 30featured local favorite Town Folk, with the area’s newest rising star Ginger Wixx, followed by Brothers Smith from Cincinnati.

July 28 was Portstock, which is the group’s hippie-themed event. They featured LUVDISK, Villa Mure and Backhand Blue.

“Portstock is always well attended, and the entertainers did not disappoint. For the first time we featured primitive camping on the banks of the Ohio river with a drum circle that went late into the night,” Black said.

This August, the group will present Bluegrass on the Banks featuring Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers. This band was named IBMA entertainers of the year in 2019. They will also feature the talents of Tell No One, out of Yellow Springs, Ohio

“This is a world class bluegrass lineup,” Black said.

In September, the group will present Blues on the Banks. This show will kick off with the Ryan Hunt Band followed by Fred Gillespie and the Swamp Bees. The Noah Wotherspoon Band will round out the evening joined by Scottie Bratcher and the Just Strange Brothers Horns.

“When we started this series, we never imagined it would morph into what it has,” Black explained. “I think it has everything to do with the caliber of entertainment and the spirit of community shown by Portsmouth. Asking me to pick a favorite show is like asking me which of our children we like the most. Each show is so different and has its own energy.”

Black says he is looking forward to the rest of season nine, in the middle of planning season ten, but is currently looking forward to the blues show for the time being.

“I’m truly looking forward to the blues show in September, as I’ve been trying to book Noah Wotherspoon for the past five years and he’s bringing Scotty Bratcher to boot,” Black said. “These guys are phenoms in the blues world.”

Three Bridges Outdoor Concert Venue is at 132 Second Street. Photos from events can be found on their website and their social media accounts. Videos are also frequently posted on their social media accounts.

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at