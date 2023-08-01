WEST PORTSMOUTH — On Saturday night at Portsmouth Raceway Park, Roots Child Care Center presented an evening of racing in which Rod Conley, Evyian Terry, Ervin Vance and Steven Partin all picked up wins in their respective features.

Conley was dominant in The Giovanni’s Pizza Wholesale Division.

The Wheelersburg native and former PRP Track Champion led every lap of his heat and every lap of the feature.

In the 25-lap A-Main, Conley fended off Kirk Phillips, R.J. Conley, Kenny Christy and Kevin Wagner.

Polesitter Audie Swartz placed sixth.

Rounding out the top 10 were Corey Lewis, Charles Austin Mullett, Seth Daniels and Josh Bocook.

In time trials, Swartz set quick time — turning a lap clocked at 15.201.

Two-time PRP Limited Late Model Track Champion Terry, who owns Premier Pre-cast Products and Pickett Concrete, put up some extra money for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Late Models on Saturday.

The Catlettsburg (Ky.) driver wound up winning back a lot of his own cash — as he took the checkered flag in the 20-lap Limited Late Model race.

For much of the evening, Minford’s Tyler Smith was dominant in the Limited Lates.

He set quick time, won his heat, and led the first 18 laps of the 20-lap feature.

However, off of turn 4 late in the race, he got into the wall ending his night — and handing the lead over to Terry.

Terry would hold off his twin brother Kevin for the victory.

Smith, Joe Brewer and Rick Stringer rounded out the top-5.

Like the Limited Lates, The Gampp’s Power Equipment Modifieds were running for extra money, as The Jim McGraw Memorial paid $1,000 to the winner.

Vance — of Beaver, Ky. — kept the Jody Puckett-owned Stealth Chassis out front throughout the A-Main to pick up his second feature win of the season.

J.P. Roberts was the runner-up, Jeremy Rayburn was third, and Anthony Slusher finished fourth.

Derek Richmond rounded out the top-5.

Completing the top 10 were Brian Wilburn, Kyle Call, Tommy McClain, Braxton Carter and Ryan McGraw.

Jackson’s Seth Daniels set fast time, but dropped out of the feature.

Peebles’ Partin took the win in The Ohio Valley Roofers Legends Car Series.

He set quick time, won his heat, and led all 20 laps of the feature.

Rounding out the top-10 were Tyler Scott, Zach Schuler, Nick O’Bryant, Jesse Sines, Cale Maybin, Quade Schoonover, Steven Clagg, William Wetzl, and Rob Schuler.

PRP will be back in action this coming Saturday night on Aug. 5.

It will be Jackie Boggs Night for the Kids — presented by 4B Motorsports.

All children ages 12-and-under will receive free general admission.

On the card will be Late Models, Modifieds, Limited Lates and Sport Mods.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. — with racing at approximately 7:30 p.m.