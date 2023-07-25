LUCASVILLE- The Scioto County Fairboard is proud to be bringing back the Fast Traxx Motocross event to the grounds this year, with the event set to rip into the dirt Monday, August 7 at 7 p.m.

According to Brittanica, motocross is a form of motorcycle racing in which cyclists compete on a course marked out over open and often rough terrain. Courses vary widely but must be 1 to 3 miles in length in international competition, with steep uphill and downhill grades, wet or muddy areas, and many left and right turns of varying difficulty.

“Motocross is probably the most physically demanding motorcycle sport, although its races are quite short—40 minutes or less for each of the two heats of a race,” Brittanica said. “Riders must use the same motorcycle throughout a race, with repairs made between heats if necessary. A cotton jersey, nylon pants padded at the knee and thigh, padded boots and gloves, a helmet and goggles, a plastic chest protector, and a kidney belt for support constitute the usual outfit of the Motocross cyclist.”

Todd Jenkins is the immediate past president of the Scioto County Fair Board and has been involved for nearly 30 years. He believes utilizing the space for events like this is important and worthwhile for the community, considering people’s interests and the need for entertainment.

“They were here last year, so this makes their second year with us. Fast Traxx Motocross is out of Nelsonville, Ohio and a great organizer for the event,” Jenkins said. “Basically, they run for points in different classes. The more races they run, the more they advance. We were pleased last year, given the weather conditions we had. It was a good crowd for a first-time event. It is a lengthy race, but, they run so many types of bikes and categories, that it remains fun. They had about 200 participants last year and we think it will be even better this year.”

Jenkins believes the event is a hit for the local population and hopes it only grows in the future.

“We try to support our community and provide entertainment that will be enjoyed,” Jenkins said. “We know that, in this area, we have a lot of individuals who ride motorcycles, 4-wheelers, go-carts and the like. So, we are catering to the community. People will be able to go in and enjoy the fair, but also enjoy the motocross.”

The race length depends on participants, but Jenkins said that people are definitely in for an entire evening of fun.

“It depends on the number of participants. It can last three to four hours,” Jenkins said. “In some places, it is a little longer, because it has been established for 40 years and they end up with 400 or more riders.”

Admission is only $10 and the fair will have traditional fair food and concessions.

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected],