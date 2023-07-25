PORTSMOUTH- The Crisis Intervention Team Training (CIT) has returned to our region. CIT was
developed to increase safety for people experiencing a mental health crisis and the officers that respond
to the situation in the community. CIT trained officers often divert persons in crisis from the criminal
justice system to treatment alternatives when possible. Officers develop an increased understanding of
available local resources so that they can seek assistance from the entity that can best address the crisis
and meet the person’s needs. CIT is considered an evidence-based practice and law enforcement
agencies across the country have implemented this model.
During the 36-hour training, held at Shawnee Family Health Center, participants learn and explore
various mental health and substance abuse topics. A variety of experts in their field from local agencies
presents topics, including de-escalation, working with specific populations, such as children, mental
health law & client rights, family perspective on mental health, trauma informed care, wellness, and
working with people expressing suicidal thoughts. Law enforcement officers also have the opportunity to
ride-along with mental health responders and role play scenarios so that participants can experience the
day in the life of a mental health worker and practice (in a safe environment) what they are learning to
prepare for use in the field.
The Crisis Intervention Team training program (CIT) was developed and first implemented in 1988 in
Memphis, TN to bring together a community partnership between law enforcement, mental health
providers, behavioral health providers, local mental health service boards, criminal justice agencies, and
families to provide better outcomes for those who are experiencing mental health crisis. Twelve years
later, in 2000, CIT was brought to Ohio and has spread to all 88 counties. Our local CIT program covers
training for officers and other first responders in Scioto, Lawrence, and Adams County.
Various agencies including Portsmouth Police Department, Scioto County Sheriff Office, Lawrence County Sheriff Department,
and Scioto County Probation Department all participated.
The Ohio Crisis Intervention Team, Shawnee Family Health Center, National Alliance on Mental Illness of
Ohio, and the local Alcohol & Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board partner together to offer
Crisis Intervention Team Training to local Law enforcement officers, probation and parole officers, and
local corrections officers. Law enforcement agencies who have not previously sent officers to CIT
can apply for an $1800 scholarship although not guaranteed.
If you are a first responder or your law enforcement organization would like to learn more about CIT or
enroll in an upcoming class please contact Amy Hamm, Training Coordinator, at 740-355-8617 or by
email [email protected]
Our next class will be offered September 25 – 28, 2023 at Shawnee Family Health Center at 901
Washington St., Portsmouth, Ohio 45662.