PORTSMOUTH- The Crisis Intervention Team Training (CIT) has returned to our region. CIT was

developed to increase safety for people experiencing a mental health crisis and the officers that respond

to the situation in the community. CIT trained officers often divert persons in crisis from the criminal

justice system to treatment alternatives when possible. Officers develop an increased understanding of

available local resources so that they can seek assistance from the entity that can best address the crisis

and meet the person’s needs. CIT is considered an evidence-based practice and law enforcement

agencies across the country have implemented this model.

During the 36-hour training, held at Shawnee Family Health Center, participants learn and explore

various mental health and substance abuse topics. A variety of experts in their field from local agencies

presents topics, including de-escalation, working with specific populations, such as children, mental

health law & client rights, family perspective on mental health, trauma informed care, wellness, and

working with people expressing suicidal thoughts. Law enforcement officers also have the opportunity to

ride-along with mental health responders and role play scenarios so that participants can experience the

day in the life of a mental health worker and practice (in a safe environment) what they are learning to

prepare for use in the field.

The Crisis Intervention Team training program (CIT) was developed and first implemented in 1988 in

Memphis, TN to bring together a community partnership between law enforcement, mental health

providers, behavioral health providers, local mental health service boards, criminal justice agencies, and

families to provide better outcomes for those who are experiencing mental health crisis. Twelve years

later, in 2000, CIT was brought to Ohio and has spread to all 88 counties. Our local CIT program covers

training for officers and other first responders in Scioto, Lawrence, and Adams County.

Various agencies including Portsmouth Police Department, Scioto County Sheriff Office, Lawrence County Sheriff Department,

and Scioto County Probation Department all participated.

The Ohio Crisis Intervention Team, Shawnee Family Health Center, National Alliance on Mental Illness of

Ohio, and the local Alcohol & Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board partner together to offer

Crisis Intervention Team Training to local Law enforcement officers, probation and parole officers, and

local corrections officers. Law enforcement agencies who have not previously sent officers to CIT

can apply for an $1800 scholarship although not guaranteed.

If you are a first responder or your law enforcement organization would like to learn more about CIT or

enroll in an upcoming class please contact Amy Hamm, Training Coordinator, at 740-355-8617 or by

email [email protected]

Our next class will be offered September 25 – 28, 2023 at Shawnee Family Health Center at 901

Washington St., Portsmouth, Ohio 45662.