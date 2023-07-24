The Scioto Foundation annually awards grants on a quarterly basis in classifications of the arts, education, community development, social services and health. Application deadlines are March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31. Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- The Scioto Foundation awarded 12 grants to area nonprofit organizations for the second quarter of 2023. Funding in a total amount of $73,155 went to benefit social service, education, community development, civic benefit, arts and culture, healthcare, and youth personal development.

Main Street Portsmouth in Bloom received $10,000 from the Edmund J. Kricker Advised Fund for its project “Sensation in Bloom,” an enclosed sensory garden for its public pocket park at 536 Second Street. The sensory garden will offer a meditative space to serve traditionally underserved populations in the community such as people with developmental disabilities and those suffering from mental health issues.

A grant of $8,000 from the Edmund J. Kricker Unrestricted Fund was awarded to the Portsmouth Area Arts Council in support of its 2023 – 2024 Children’s Theatre Series. PAAC’s upcoming season will present three live theatre productions at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts including one Junior Company show, one Senior Company show and one Combined Company Show. PAAC will also offer a series of summer theatre workshops and classes in July 2023 and June 2024.

Potter’s House Ministries will use a $2,740 grant from the Phil & Mary Jenkins Benevolent Fund to help with the cost of rental space for its Kids Summer Day Camp, as well as expenses of

craft supplies, food and field trips. Since 2011, over 270 families have relied on the program to provide their children with nutritional meals, health activities and educational crafts during the summer months when school is out.

The Scioto County Public Library will utilize a $5,000 grant from various unrestricted funds for its “Books Build Bridges Literary Project”. The library requested the funds to partially cover the expenses of purchasing books, author fees and art supplies. The project, which provides a copy of the book, “Fiona the Hippo,” for each participating 3rd grader, will promote literacy among Scioto County third graders and increase their interest in reading.

A grant of $2,340 from the Bess & Marie Pixley Fund will be used to support public programming as part of the Third Biennial Symposium on Appalachian Studies in the Digital Age planned for September 21 – 23, 2023. The symposium will be hosted by Shawnee State University’s new Center for Public History located in the Clark Memorial Library. The grant funds will help cover the production team’s honoraria and travel costs.

A $2,500 award from the William A. Head Fund and various unrestricted funds will go to the Simon Kenton Council, Boy Scouts of America, for its STEM programs presented to Cub Scouts and Scouts BAS level. Support from the grant will help with expenses of providing good quality materials, training for the volunteers who will present the programs and motivational recognition items.

The South Central Ohio Educational Service Center received a grant of $5,850 from the Benjamin A. Fried Fund and various unrestricted funds to assist with its presentation of the Youth MAX Leadership Training, the Ohio Mock Trial District Competition, the Scioto County Spelling Bee and the Pre-College Summer Enrichment Scholarship Program. The ESC Gifted Services

Department acts as a facilitator in offering these opportunities to 14 school districts in Scioto County and nearby counties.

A $7,225 grant from the Virginia Smith Wolfe Fund and various unrestricted funds also went to SCOESC to support programs in the arts and humanities for 14 school systems in Scioto County and neighboring counties. The programs include the Scioto County Honors Music Festival, the Visually Literate High School Art Show at Shawnee State University, the Youth Art Month Exhibit at the Scioto County Public Library, Memory Project Participation and preparation of the artwork for mailing and an ESC Artist-in-Residence Program.

The Time Out for Me Program received an award of $1,250 from the Judge Everett & Martha A. Burton Fund for its “Young Spirits” and “Youth Personal Development” programs. The goal of the youth activities is behavior modification which leads to increased self-esteem, self-awareness, self-worth and effective communication skills aimed at assisting young people in recognizing their talents, purpose and setting, achieving realistic goals and becoming valuable individuals.

A $2,500 grant from the Edmund J. Kricker Unrestricted Fund will help the Trillium Project with the costs of supplies to cover two crosswalks at selected sites in Portsmouth. Trillium is a three-year collaborative and community-led public art project that aims to facilitate creative working opportunities for local artists; transform empty and underused public spaces into vibrant areas of visual interest; and engage local residents of all ages, backgrounds and socio-economic status in participatory art experiences.

The City of Portsmouth captured a $25,000 “Rethinking Downtown Portsmouth” grant from the Margaret Anne Strehle Fund for its “Cycle Portsmouth” project. Ultimately “Cycle Portsmouth” will create a more “bike friendly” city and connect the Hilltop, East End and Farley Square neighborhoods to downtown by adding bicycle signage and street markings to 2nd, Court, Chillicothe, Findlay, Gallia, Hutchins and Offnere Streets. The project aims to generate a safer and welcoming bicycle community and safely connect these neighborhoods to downtown shops, eateries, grocers, museums, libraries and more.

The Scioto Foundation Board of Governors also approved a sponsorship of $750 from various unrestricted funds for the Shawnee Family Health Center’s upcoming “Color for Hope Suicide Awareness/Prevention” event. The annual 5k color run will be held on Shawnee State University’s campus and is planned to help reduce stigma around mental health and bring awareness to resources in our community.

The Scioto Foundation annually awards grants on a quarterly basis in classifications of the arts, education, community development, social services and health. Application deadlines are March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31.

SF grant applications and guidelines may be found on the Scioto Foundation’s website, www.sciotofoundation.org.