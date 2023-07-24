LUCASVILLE— Scioto County Sheriff, David Thoroughman, shared that an investigation is underway after three deaths were reported to his office Saturday night.

Thoroughman stated that his office received the 9-1-1 call from concerned family. The caller stated that their son was deceased and was at his residence.

Deputies found only one body in a camper that the caller had talked about with law enforcement. Then after a search of the property, a second camper was found, along with the bodies of two other individuals.

Thoroughman said that the victims were Heather James, 45, Pete O’Brian Eldridge, 35,and James Andronis, 68.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call Ethan Carmichael at 740-354-7346.