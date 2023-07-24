PORTSMOUTH – Spartan Stadium, the one time field of the NFL’s Portsmouth Spartans (and later Detroit Lions), is a Portsmouth landmark. Since the 1930s, Spartan Stadium has stood – one of the few remaining football stadiums from that era.

For years, however, it has fallen further into disrepair. During the last Portsmouth City Council meeting, members considered two ordinances that would help to address some baseline issues. Tom Kayser, a spokesman and volunteer from Notre Dame High School, as well as many members of the amateur Port City Spartans attended the meeting to voice their support for the ordinances.

“Several decades ago, Portsmouth had a full time crew that maintained the stadium,” said Kayser. “The facility was fantastic. Unfortunately, due to financial difficulties, the city had to disband the crew. Portsmouth High School picked up the slack until they built their new complex. Since then, volunteers from Notre Dame have labored to keep the facility clean and usable. The time has come that keeping it clean and usable is beyond what we can do.”

“The way I see it, we have three options as a city: tear it down, do nothing – which is basically the same as tearing it down, or a complete refurbishment of the stadium.”

The first proposed ordinance for $7,300 would cover electrical service repair. The second for $52,800 would cover maintenance such as painting, sealing, and plumbing. Kayser also said the stadium would need a host of other things such as new bleachers, concrete sealing, a track, AstroTurf, a press box, and more.

“Do we believe the stadium should be torn down? I don’t think anyone does,” remarked Mayor and 1st Ward Councilman Sean Dunne. “If we don’t think it should be torn down, what do we do? In reality, we are in the process of tearing the stadium down with inaction. What is being requested right now is addressing immediate concerns that would allow for continued use of the stadium. The City wants continued use because, if we value the amount of money and time the Port City Spartans and Notre Dame have put into it, we are getting a bargain.”

Dunne then highlighted outside grants, volunteers, and other initiatives like festivals that have sparked a renewed interest in the stadium.

“There has been a lot of investment. Supporting continued use signals to others we want to continue to use it and we are investing in it. You have to show that in order to keep looking for investment outside of our area.”

Council voted 6-0 to pass the first ordinance repairing electrical service in the stadium. However, 3rd Ward Councilman Andy Cole opted to amend the amount of the second ordinance from $52,800 to $7,000.

“We need a long term outlay of costs,” said Cole. “We can paint a locker room for $35,000…but in three to five to 10 years down the road, when we are trying to take care of other issues, maybe we realize it is beyond our city. Maybe that money we put in now is wasted money.”

“I’m all for saving the stadium, but I’m not into repainting it every year because the concrete is going bad and its leaking…we are a city in fiscal watch,” said 2nd Ward Councilwoman Charlotte Gordon.

Cole asked City Manager Sutherland to come up with a comprehensive plan to repair the stadium.

“To fix the leaks in the concrete, its $937,000,” said Sutherland. “But we are to the point where we may consider putting the stadium on the ballot. If the city wants the stadium fixed it will have to be put before the voters to let them decide if they want to allow a tax increase to do it or not. There are no other options. (The State) doesn’t want to pay for stadiums. The Cultural Facilities grant is our best hope and there’s no guaranteewe will get it.”

Sutherland said to completely renovate the stadium would take upwards of $5 million.

“We need around five million dollars if you want to fix this place the way it needs to be fixed with ADA compliance, a new press box, concrete sealed…I would bet my right arm on it.”

Council voted 4-2 on the amendment to the second reduced ordinance. And 5-1 to pass it in the end.

“This doesn’t mean we can’t come back with other plans that can fix this…this is a step forward to put over $14,000 into the stadium. We are making a commitment we can can make while we are still in fiscal watch,” said Gordon.

Dunne had other thoughts on the change, as the one dissenting vote.

“This continues the tear down of the stadium. This is obstructionism in my view…it’s unfortunate Notre Dame has to host kids in these facilities.”

For now, the City will continue to look into the State’s Grant programs and mull a ballot initiative to fund the future of the stadium.