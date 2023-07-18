PORTSMOUTH- Local aggregation of electric and gas may seem an intimidating issue to some but it’s a pretty simple cost-saving idea, according to the Scioto County commissioners.

It will allow the county to shop for electricity for residents in the unincorporated areas of the county, except for Green Township, which already approved aggregation. Residents would still get bills from their service provider, such as AEP, but would have the option to join with thousands of other consumers to potentially get a better deal.

“Instead of you as an individual shopping, we now have the shopping power of hundreds of thousands of other people, not just Scioto County,” said Commissioner Bryan Davis. “The industry itself is very volatile right now, supply is volatile.”

Consumers would have the option to join the aggregation, it would not be mandatory.

“There’s no difference than going to Sam’s Club and buying the big bottle of ketchup that’s going to last forever,” said Commissioner Scottie Powell.

The issue will be going on the November 2023 ballot for the residents of Scioto County, except for Green Township. The issue failed the last time it was on the county’s ballot, but the commissioners were able to aggregate county facilities to lock in lower rates. The ballot issue would allow the commissioners to do the same for the residents of unincorporated Scioto County.

If the issue is passed, residents will receive information about it in the mail. It will not require anyone to leave their current utilities contracts early or incur cancellation fees. It will allow residents to opt-in and opt-out.

“We do not want anyone to get penalized for quitting their contract early,” Davis said. “The only ones that will be opted in early are those who are not (under contract). We wouldn’t do it unless we would save money.

“We tried this before and it failed at the ballot box, then we got hit with increases – which is too bad because we would have locked in a ridiculously low rate.”