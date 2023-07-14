PORTSMOUTH- The national mental health hotline is seeing more use here in Scioto County than our neighbors, Adams and Lawrence counties.

In 2000, Congress designated 988 as a national mental health hotline for people to reach out for help in time of crisis.

“There was a nationwide initiative to create a 988 mental health crisis hotline for people to be able to call in times of crisis,” said Scioto County Commissioner Bryan Davis, who is a member of the National Association of Counties Commission on Mental Health and Wellbeing. “We have that in our area.”

In the first six months of 2023, more than 100 calls have been made to the hotline from Scioto County residents in crisis. Dialing #988 is completely confidential and immediately puts someone in contact with a mental health counselor. A third party handles it all and there have been people rescued locally because someone had the courage to call.

“If you are in a situation where you find yourself in a crisis, you can dial #988 and it will take you to somebody,” Davis said. “They can help you immediately.”

According to the Scioto County Health Department’s Health Equity Report, published in 2022, the county averages more suicides (17) per 100,000 population than the state overall (15). There is also a higher percentage of Scioto County residents diagnosed with depression (28 percent) than the state average of 22.6 percent. There are far more drug overdose deaths per 100,000 in Scioto County than the state average, with the county having 104 deaths per 100,000 population and the state overall averaging 38.

The health department’s report also noted that 44.4 percent of survey respondents said behavioral health care was the most difficult to access.

“Mental health is real,” Davis said. “We had a situation in Wheelersburg this past week where a man initially had a hostage and then barricaded himself in the house and, of course, our local law enforcement responded very quickly and were able to diffuse that situation.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org to chat.