WHEELERSBURG- Scioto County Sheriff, David Thoroughman, announced that on July 10, 2023 his Emergency 9-1-1 Commination’s Center received a call from a mother, stating that her son had forced his way into her house on Bussey Road in Wheelersburg. Deputies were advised that the son was attempting to retrieve firearms and that he was suffering from mental health issues.

Deputies were dispatched to that location and upon arrival attempted to contact the male subject. The mother, who was close to the area, returned home. After no contact was made with the son, the mother opened the garage door and allowed deputies to enter the residence. Deputies proceeded to the basement area in attempts to locate the son.

As deputies were searching the basement area they could hear a shotgun being racked, loading a shell into the firing chamber. The suspect then pointed the shotgun at deputies. Deputies exited the residence and setup a perimeter, securing the house.

During negotiations with the suspect, he fired one round inside the residence. It was later discovered that the round that was fired was fired from an inner basement bedroom. The bullet went through a closet door, struck the floor, then ricocheted into the outer basement wall. Just after an hour of negations the suspect exited the residence with a pistol in hand, placing the pistol on top of a vehicle and surrendered to deputies.

Arrested was Zachary Cunningham, age 28, of 85 Jewell Road Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Cunningham has been charged with Using Weapons While Intoxicated, Criminal Trespass, Improperly Discharging Firearm at or into Habituation, Aggravated Menacing, Domestic Violence and Unlawful Restraint. Cunningham is being held on a $68,250 bond after appearing in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Sheriff Thoroughman would like to thank the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Portsmouth Police Department for their assistance.

This is still an ongoing investigation and the case will be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury on a later date, which could result in more charges being filed. Anyone with information should contact Sergeant Brian Nolan @ 740-354-7566