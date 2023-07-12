Bruce Dwyer retired from Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP) with 43 years of service. President and CEO Greg Wilkett congratulated Dwyer with a commemorative plaque. Submitted photo

PIKETON, OH—Bruce Dwyer was a project worker at the X-752 Scrapyard for 12 of the past 43 years at Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP). In addition to running “Big Red,” an impressive and very large forklift, he has also been a uranium material handler in the X-344 Facility. Dwyer has fond memories of his work at the site.

“When we were in production, we stayed busy. We never missed a shipment since the 1950s,” Dwyer said. “We took pride. It was probably our biggest achievement and people worked hard.”

After working at the site as a security guard in the 1980s, Dwyer took a job in the Reproduction Department where he picked up blueprints that had to be copied and stored using microfiche technology.

FBP President and CEO Greg Wilkett congratulated Dwyer on his retirement.

“We have several long-time employees like Bruce who are now retiring,” Wilkett said. “We are sorry to see them go but thrilled they are starting their new lives and getting to enjoy more of their free time.”

Dwyer retired on June 29. He plans to help his son with dump truck driving on occasion and hopes to start traveling with his wife Kathy once she retires.

For information about Fluor-BWXT, please visit www.fbportsmouth.com.