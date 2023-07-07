VANDALISM—Man reports a known subject threw feces on the porch of Lincoln Street residence. 12:20 a.m., June 26.

PROWLER—Woman reports two people breaking into her home on Careys Run-Pond Creek. Officer reports no sightings of anyone or signs of forced entry. Woman later reports the individuals were back and sitting in her car. Officers return and again find no sign of forced entry. 2:11 a.m., June 26.

VANDALISM—Man reports a known subject damaged his vehicle with a baseball bat at a residence on Essman Sugar Camp Road. 3:22 a.m., June 26.

STOLEN VEHICLE—Woman reports her four-wheeler ATV was stolen from her residence on Old Scioto Trail. 4:36 a.m., June 26.

COMPLAINT—Man reports known subjects trespassing on his Pond Run Road property. 8:12 a.m., June 26.

ASSAULT—Woman reports known subject hit her in the head with a golf club at a business on U.S. 52. 8:14 a.m., June 26.

THEFT—Woman reports a known subject was helping her move and stole some items. 11:45 a.m., June 26.

THEFT—Woman reported to have left a store on Ohio River Road with a cart full of items without paying. 3:52 p.m., June 26.

VANDALISM—Woman reported on Ohio 139 trying to hit passing cars with a hammer. 8:40 p.m., June 26.

JUVENILE COMPLAINT—Juvenile reported as being unruly on Big Spruce Little Bear Creek Road. 9:01 p.m., June 26.

STOLEN VEHICLE—Man reports a dump truck stolen from his Luther Road residence. 7:07 a.m., June 28.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Woman reports male hit her with glass vase. Upon arrival, officer deployed his taser before taking man to jail. 8:19 a.m., June 28.

THEFT—Business on Ohio 239 reports a trailer stolen. 9:51 a.m., June 28.

THEFT—Four-wheeler ATV reported stole on Graham Lane. 3:23 p.m., June 28.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Man reported acting suspicious in a store on Ohio River Road. 8:11 p.m., June 28.

COMPLAINT—Woman reports kidnapping threat by individual on TikTok. Advised to contact FBI Cyber Crimes for advice. Junior Road. 1:01 a.m., June 29.

ROAD BLOCKED—Tree down across Ohio 125. 1:06 a.m., June 29.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Woman reports boyfriend assaulted her. Bihl Lane. 3:56 a.m., June 29.

ASSAULT—Woman runs up to car on Blue Run Road, reports she was assaulted 12 hours before. 9:01 a.m., June 29.

FIGHT—Fight reported at a business on Ohio 335. 9:29 a.m., June 29.

STOLEN VEHICLE—Man reports a known subject has his vehicle and won’t return it on Ohio 139. 9:39 a.m., June 29.

BURGLARY—Window reported broken and cabin broken into on Ohio 73. 11:03 a.m., June 29.

ROAD BLOCKED—A laundry dryer reported in middle of road at U.S. 52 and River Road. 12:24 p.m., June 29.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Woman walking alongside road on McDermott Pond Creek, yelling at cars. 1:14 p.m., June 29.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Man reported standing in yard at residence on Morgan Drive. 1:39 p.m., June 29.

THREATS OR HARASSMENT—Woman reported at Ohio River Road business making threats to staff. 2:22 p.m., June 29.

COMPLAINT—Woman reports daughter causing a disturbance and tearing up the inside of her house. 4:12 p.m., June 29.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Man reports his neighbor came to his property and made threats to him and his son. Besco Street. 5:32 p.m., June 29.

COMPLAINT—Store manager reports finding unknown substance around a self-checkout register. Ohio River Road. 5:33 p.m., June 29.

STOLEN VEHICLE—Man reports he was paying for gas when his 2004 Audi was stolen off the gas station lot on U.S. 23. 6:18 p.m., June 29.

COMPLAINT—Woman reports known subject is trying to injure her by throwing water around the house to electrocute her, then wields a machete. Officers get the woman out of the house through a bedroom window. 7:30 p.m., June 29.

PROWLER—Man reports people outside his house on Crowe Hollow Road. Officer finds no signs of anyone. 10:56 p.m., June 29.