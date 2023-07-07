Mosley, front left, and volunteers planting flowers in the garden Sue Burke | Main Street Portsmouth in Bloom Mosley, placing soil in the bed. Joseph Pratt | Portsmouth Daily Times

PORTSMOUTH- Councilwoman Lyvette Mosely left Main Street Portsmouth in Bloom’s annual dinner, Celebrate Portsmouth, last March with a thought in her mind. She was going to plant a new flower bed on Gallia Street in an area mostly covered in concrete, highways, and businesses.

The councilwoman is already very active in cleaning that area and surrounding places, as part of her massive Ward Walker initiative to collect litter, pull weeds, and remove dirt from where it shouldn’t be. This project was just taking that mission one step further.

So, she teamed up with fellow Councilman Andy Cole and the two worked with the city, Main Street Portsmouth in Bloom Volunteers, and friends to make it happen.

“It felt amazing to get this project accomplished. I had a fire burning since the last Main Street Portsmouth event. The updates given and the photos from other communities; I just knew we could do more in the Fourth Ward,” Mosley said. “I wanted to start with a high traffic and business area and the location we chose is perfect, in my mind, for the bed. I looked over to Councilman Andy Cole, who was also at the event, and we both just said we could make it happen.”

The duo began communicating with Sue Burke, of Main Street Portsmouth in Bloom, and she helped them organize volunteers, select the appropriate plants, soil, and fertilizers.

Councilwoman Mosley says the garden has been popular so far.

“People have been stopping by to take pictures,” Mosley said. “I’ve been going down to the Fourth Ward Garden to water it and I see people walking over or pulling up to snap photos of it and give us thumbs up and words of encouragement. Flowers just make people feel better.”

The councilwoman said she was proud to see so many step-up to help.

“My son and granddaughter were even there. So many with Main Street and more. It was amazing. That’s what this city does. It has great volunteers,” Mosley claimed. “To see so many come out and show city pride was wonderful.”

Mosley even worked on her birthday to make the garden possible, since that was when volunteers were available.

“I’ve been saying that some women get a bouquet of flowers on their birthday, but I got a whole garden,” Mosley laughed. “I was taking pictures and sending them to my family to show them what I got for my birthday.”

Mosley explained that Burke has arranged for five flowering trees to also be planted in that strip, to add even more beauty and color to the area.

Sue Burke, president and co-founder of Main Street Portsmouth in Bloom is chairwoman of the design committee and oversees most beautification and parks in downtown Portsmouth. This includes hanging baskets, flower pots, urns, parking lot beds, islands, parks, and more. She was asked to help and the highly decorated, award-winning volunteer and master gardener didn’t disappoint.

“Lyvette spoke to me in April and asked for help in selecting flowers for a new flowerbed,” Burke recalled. “From there, the idea to create a beatification spot in the traffic island was planned. This area of Gallia Street is rather sterile, and Lyvette and Andy Cole had been trying to come up with an idea on how to improve the area. There’s very few trees, it’s mostly concrete. We will also be adding flowering trees soon. Main Street in Bloom is always happy to help in any way we can to help other people’s initiatives to improve the city as a whole.”

The city paid for the bed and flowers, and the bed was built by city employees. Volunteers from all over the city did the rest. Councilwoman Mosley said she will continue to look after the bed and the area, because she cares about how people perceive the city.

