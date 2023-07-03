SCIOTOVILLE- For the last week or so, residents have seen water breaks spring up in and around Sciotoville. Turns out, it’s a lack of flow to the eastern part of the county that has caused it.

Scioto County Commissioners believe a collaboration with the City of Portsmouth on a new Franklin Furnace water station project will help fix the water problems in Sciotoville. It will also better serve the businesses and industry in the eastern part of the county, including but not limited to Sun Coke and Pepsi.

Davis said collaboration with Portsmouth city government is at an all-time high. They speak weekly, often with the city manager, Sam Sutherland.

“He said the reason they’re having water breaks in Sciotoville is because the water demand is so high in Franklin Furnace right now they are really having to up the water pressure.

The new water plant in Franklin Furnace is expected offer a boost to the flow of water to residents, but also to business and industry in that part of the county.

“We are willing and want to do that,” said Scioto County Commissioner Bryan Davis. “Yet another good project between us and the city to do this and we are able to use ARP funds to do that.”

Approximately $300,000 in American Rescue Plan funds will be used on the project by the county.

“The city itself is adding $300,000 in as well, and the rest of it is covered under different buckets of money that is paying for that grant,” Davis said.

The collaboration is expected to be a positive one for residents of both the county and the city, of which Sciotoville is a part.

“You see the connection and why it’s so important to work together,” Davis said. “Them not being able to push enough water affects jobs throughout the county, so it’s really a great project and they’re ready to go, by the way. The engineering is done and they’re ready to break ground on this pump station.”.