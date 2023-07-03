CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers came out firing in free agency.

Looking to improve its roster after an illuminating playoff exit, Cleveland agreed to deals with forwards Caris LeVert and Georges Niang in the first hour on Friday.

LeVert, who bounced back and forth between starter and reserve last season, agreed to a two-year, $32 million contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

Niang agreed to a three-year, $26 million deal with Cleveland, his agent, Mark Bartelstein, told AP.

The moves improve the Cavs’ depth and gives them two proven veterans — and in Niang, a solid outside shooter — to go along with their young core of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen following a 51-win season.

Niang, who played the past two seasons with Philadelphia, will be reunited in Cleveland with Mitchell, his former teammate for three seasons in Utah.

Mitchell quickly responded to the Cavs’ move, posting “Minivan,” Niang’s nickname on his Twitter page.

The 30-year-old Niang also has extensive playoff experience, something in short supply in Cleveland.

Niang has played in 46 postseason games.

Cavs general manager Koby Altman vowed he would not be making “sweeping” changes following Cleveland’s stunning first-round playoff exit.

Altman, though, has addressed some major needs for the Cavs, which ended their postseason drought before being bullied and ousted by the New York Knicks in the playoffs.

The person spoke to AP on LeVert’s deal on condition of anonymity because league rules prohibit teams from officially announcing deals until this week.

LeVert averaged 12.1 points, 3.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds in his first full season with Cleveland.

He was expected to have a larger role before the Cavs acquired All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell in a blockbuster trade last summer.

Still, the 28-year-old LeVert, who came to Cleveland midway through the 2022 season, found his niche and was also one of the team’s best on-ball defenders.

He was also one of the few Cavs who played well in the postseason, averaging 15.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in six games.

Following the season, LeVert said he hoped to stay with the Cavs — and the sides were able to structure a deal that fits within Cleveland’s financial limitations and doesn’t tie them up long-term.

Niang averaged 8.2 points and 2.4 rebounds for the Sixers last season.

He’s also made 40-percent of his 3-pointers in his career.

Max Strus — who helped Miami get to the NBA Finals — is also headed to the Cavaliers, agreeing to a $63 million, four-year deal that was finalized on Saturday by making the transaction part of a three-team trade, according to two people familiar with the negotiations.

Strus goes to the Cavaliers, who will send Cedi Osman and Lamar Stevens to San Antonio while Miami gets future second-round draft compensation, said the people who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade terms have not been approved by the NBA.

ESPN first reported the trade agreement.

Strus was a starter for Miami in its playoff runs over the last two years, including this past season’s trip to the finals against Denver.

He averaged a career-best 11.5 points this past season and has shot 37-percent from 3-point range in his career.