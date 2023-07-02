Portsmouth Little Theater

PORTSMOUTH- Portsmouth Little Theatre Day is set to take place at the Farmers Market on The Roy Rogers Esplanade, 9am to noon on Saturday, July 15.

The Portsmouth Little Theatre, located at 1117 Lawson Street in Portsmouth, Ohio, has been delighting audiences since 1948.

Board Members and Performers will be present to answer questions about PLT programming, the 2023 Season Schedule, Season Tickets, Memberships, Auditions, and the annual Marlowe Awards.

If you’ve ever considered starring in a local theatre production, this is a great opportunity to see what they do and how you could be apart of the show. Don’t miss this opportunity to meet the cast and crew.

For more information about the Portsmouth Little Theatre, please visit their website: https://www.pltlive.com/