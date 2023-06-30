Southeast District recipients of 2023 OHSAA Scholar-Athlete awards are, front row from left, Carson Emery (Whiteoak), Nolan Wright (Wheelersburg), George Arnett (Valley) and Samuel Simpson (Rock Hill); back row from left, Xander Dornon (South Point), Madison Whittaker (Wheelersburg), Lucie Ashkettle (Valley), Isabella Neal (Fairfield Union) and Zander Rawlins (South Webster). Paul Boggs | Daily Times Five scholar-athletes of Scioto County high schools were in attendance on Tuesday to receive their OHSAA Southeast District Scholar-Athlete awards. They include Nolan Wright of Wheelersburg (front left), George Arnett of Valley (front center), Zander Rawlins of South Webster (front right); Madison Whittaker of Wheelersburg (back left) and Lucie Ashkettle of Valley (back right). Paul Boggs | Daily Times

JACKSON — Leave it to Scioto County’s student-athletes to lead another comeback of sorts.

That’s because, on Tuesday inside the Parks Edge Events Center in Jackson, the Southeast District Athletic Board of the Ohio High School Athletic Association held its first in-person Scholar-Athlete banquet since before the advent of COVID.

And, of the nine individuals in attendance as 18 total received awards, five hailed from Scioto County schools —as a sixth Scioto Countian was unable to attend.

Two of the nine attendees were from Lawrence County, and one apiece from Fairfield and Highland, as the entire Southeast District does cover approximately 72 high schools.

Three of those high schools represented Tuesday were from Scioto County —South Webster with a female and male representative, Valley with a female and male, and Wheelersburg with a female and male.

In addition, Mark Rose —Clay High School Athletic Director and member of the SEDAB —spoke of the OHSAA’s Mission and Commitment to student-athletes.

Before Tuesday, the most recent in-person SEDAB Scholar-Athlete banquet was four years ago —as it too took place in Jackson.

In its return, 18 scholar-athletes turned 2023 high school graduates received awards —as George Arnett of Valley, Lucie Ashkettle of Valley, Zander Rawlins of South Webster, Madison Whittaker of Wheelersburg and Nolan Wright of Wheelersburg were all present.

The only absent honoree from Scioto County was Riley Raynard, representing South Webster.

The remaining four in attendance were Samuel Simpson of Rock Hill, Xander Dornon of South Point, Carson Emery of Whiteoak, and Isabella Neal of Fairfield Union.

Besides Raynard, other honorees unable to attend were Dax Estep of Paint Valley, Keetyn Hupp of North Adams, Leighton Loge of Nelsonville-York, Reid Packer of Sheridan, Ronald Rowley of Fairfield Union, Evan Williams of Ironton, Ethan White of Ironton, and Jiarui Zhang of Zane Trace.

Friday marked the final official day of the OHSAA’s 2022-23 academic year.

