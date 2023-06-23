West High School senior Lexi Deaver, seated center, recently announced her intention to play college basketball at Shawnee State University. Seated with Deaver are mother Jennifer Deaver (left) and father Daniel Deaver (right). Standing is West High School girls basketball head coach Larry Howell. Paul Boggs | Daily Times Lexi Deaver (22), shown here in West’s Division III girls basketball regional championship game against Wheelersburg, will join her Lady Senator teammate Maelynn Howell at Shawnee State University. Courtesy of Joey Shupert

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Lexi Deaver, despite only being five feet and three inches tall, definitely played large —and did just about everything imaginable asked of her towards the revival of the West Lady Senators’ basketball program.

A prolific shooter, a good passer, a suitable rebounder for her stature, a solid defender, a standout practice player, a vocal leader, not to mention an outstanding golfer.

But of all the high compliments paid her by her Senator senior season head coach Larry Howell, Deaver being “a gym rat” might be the utmost of praise.

That “gym rat” is now bound just five miles eastward along U.S. Route 52 —from the west side of Portsmouth to Waller Gymnasium at Shawnee State University.

That’s because Deaver, recently and officially, announced her intention to become a Bear —and play for Shawnee State alongside her former West standout teammate Maelynn Howell.

Howell, only three days before Deaver, declared her intention to play for Shawnee State and head coach DeWayne Burroughs.

Deaver said she decided upon Shawnee State for its proximity, its financial offer for her, and its availability of her desired major of Physical Therapy.

She was flanked at her signing ceremony at West High School by her parents Daniel and Jennifer Deaver, head coach Howell, and several family members, friends and Lady Senator teammates.

“There were some (NCAA) Division III schools showing interest in me, but as far as that goes, they can’t give you any athletic scholarships. As far as picking Shawnee, a full ride and being close to home is pretty hard to pass up. Plus they have my major that I actually want to go into. No other schools really had that,” said Deaver.

Deaver is a two-time all-Southeast District Division III honoree from the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association, moving up from Special Mention her junior season (2021-22) to third team her senior campaign (2022-23).

She averaged 11.7 points per game —along with 4.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.6 deflections and 1.7 steals.

A do-it-all Swiss-Army knife type of player, Deaver did plenty in helping lead a Lady Senators’ turnaround —in Megan Artrip’s three seasons as head coach before Howell took over the reigns this past year.

Speaking of which, West won its first-ever Southern Ohio Conference championship in girls basketball —sweeping rival Wheelersburg in the regular season, and snapping the Lady Pirates’ 60-game league winning streak in the process.

West won its ninth sectional championship in school history, went back-to-back with sectional titles for the first time since a four-year consecutive stretch from 2010 thru 2013, captured its first-ever district championship in the sport, and rallied to defeat previously-undefeated North Adams in the regional semifinal tilt.

That final victory established a school record for wins in a single season with 25.

“This senior season was just a dream. I still can’t really process all what happened. It’s now just kind of setting in,” said Deaver. “Just to have that kind of season, especially my last year here, it’s indescribable. Just playing for West in general and the community we have that supports us, especially with women’s basketball, they packed the stands.”

Deaver will again be a guard at the collegiate level, although she’s expected to be much more point guard —and less shooting guard.

She was the backup point to Emma Sayre last season.

Deaver added that Coach Burroughs “reminds me a lot of Coach Howell here”.

“Just the way he (Burroughs) talks and the way he wraps himself in everything basketball-wise,” she said. “It’s a lot similar to what we did in high school. Of course, it’s going to be different because it’s college ball, but defense and offense is all the same.”

Deaver desires to improve upon her shooting skills —in part because the three-point arc in college is slightly deeper than it is in high school.

“I am kind of used to shooting further back, but I definitely have to work on my shooting. Just working all summer on offense and defense, and I have to get stronger,” she said. “So hitting the weights a lot will really help me.”

Also helping out will be the six-foot tall Maelynn Howell’s presence.

“That means a lot because we’ve always been teammates since the second grade. Just to take our next step forward together, that’s cool. Maelynn and I play hand-in-hand with each other,” said Deaver. “We read each other really well, so I am really excited.”

Deaver, an all-SOC girls golfer and medalist runner-up at the Division II sectional meet as a junior, was asked about continuing her on-course career at SSU —but she said she is sticking with roundball only.

Coach Howell was grateful for the opportunity to coach Deaver —if only for one special senior season.

“When we had our first meeting when I first met the girls, she sat in the front row and looked me directly in the eye the entire time I was talking. That’s the first thing I noticed about Lexi. She loves the game of the basketball, she is a hard worker, she is a leader on and off the court and in the community. Just makes big plays in big games, and we were lucky to have her this year. We don’t have this season without her leadership,” said the coach. “The speed of the college game and the physicality of the game will be something she has to adjust to, but she is a great passer of the basketball. She will have to rely more on her teammates and trust her teammates more, but as hard as she competes and as hard as she works, it won’t be a problem. Shawnee’s system is similar to ours, they like to get the ball up and down the court, and Lexi is really good about getting her eyes up and kicking the ball ahead. She is a good shooter, she plays defense really well and her basketball IQ is really high that will carry over into the college game.”

Indeed, Deaver did a smorgasbord of jobs for the Lady Senators.

Now, she will work to repeating those efforts with the Bears.

“My goals are to establish myself in the college setting. Really make myself better as a point guard and show my skills as a college player,” said Deaver. “Very excited about the opportunity ahead of me.”

