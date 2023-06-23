PORTSMOUTH- The security camera installation at the Scioto County Courthouse and annex has grown in scope due to placement and wiring issues.

“We continue on with the project here that affects the annex and the courthouse with the security camera projects,” said Scioto County Commissioner Bryan Davis. “There have been some change orders.”

The change orders will be funded through grant money.

The security camera project “will be very robust and cover every inch of this facility. So, not just this building (the courthouse) but the annex and gives expansion capabilities for other buildings in the future,” Davis said.

The commissioners and county IT staff were not satisfied with quotes from vendors for equipment needed to be able to store video footage for extended periods.

“The number we got from the vendor was a little high, so they went out on their own for the equipment,” Davis said of the IT staff. “That will help cover the hardware needed. This will allow us to keep video in storage for much longer should we have to go back in time and view video.”

The move saved the county about $30,000.

“Kudos to IT,” Davis said.

West End Electric is installing the surveillance equipment and security cameras and had change orders, which the Commissioners approved at their meeting on June 22.

“Because of some of the changes we ran into several issues as far as needing to move some of our switch boxes, our towers, our stacks because of access issues after hours,” Davis said. “Were having to move some things and do some wiring that wasn’t planned.”