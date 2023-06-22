PORTSMOUTH- Shawnee State University Alumni Association invites alumni, faculty, staff, community members, and friends to join them for SSU Night at the Chillicothe Paints on Friday, Jul. 14 at the VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe, Ohio. Fans are invited to join the Alumni Association for a Pre-Game Cookout starting at 6 p.m. and to watch the Paints take on the Lafayette Aviators starting with the first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Tickets for SSU Night at the Chillicothe Paints are available online at www.shawneestatealumni.com/paints. Pre-Game Cookout with a Game Ticket is available for $20.00 while tickets for the Game Only are available for $7.00. The Alumni Association is also giving away 50 free tickets for the cookout and game. To request a free ticket, email [email protected] with name, email address, and number of tickets requested. There is a max of four free tickets per request.

Learn more about upcoming Shawnee State University Alumni Association events by visiting www.shawneestatealumni.com or by contacting Kara Stump, Director of the SSU Alumni Association at [email protected] or (740) 351-3081.