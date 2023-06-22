DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Verbal altercation between partners. Henley Deemer Road. 1:53 a.m., June 16.

IDENTITY THEFT—Report taken. Ohio 139. 11:28 a.m., June 16.

COMPLAINT—Person using inhalants. Field sobriety test administered. Person sobered as speaking with officer. Inhalant confiscated. Friend contacted to pick up individual. 12:50 p.m., June 16.

COMPLAINT—Landlord reports evicted tenants on property following him after he cleared out apartment. 2:35 p.m., June 16.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Woman walking in road and looking in mailboxes. Piketon Road. 2:36 p.m., June 16.

COMPLAINT—Report of man underneath car at a car lot on Lucasville-Minford Road, possibly stealing catalytic converters. No sign of damage to vehicles. 11:16 p.m., June 16.

COMPLAINT—Loud music reported from Vernon Cemetery, officer reported they were not able to hear anything. Turkey Vernon Cemetery Road. 10:42 p.m., June 17.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Woman reports niece came into her home and assaulted her. Eleventh Street. 4:58 p.m., June 18.

THEFT—Man reports three people stole kayaks from his property on U.S. 52. 8:19 p.m., June 18.

BURGLARY IN PROGRESS—Woman reports known man trying to get in her Clayton Court home. 12:57 a.m., June 20.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Reports of man assaulting another man on Dogwood Ridge. 1:32 a.m., June 19

THEFT—Chainsaws, power washer, tools stolen from home on Big Pete Road. 9:24 a.m., June 19.

THREASTS or HARASSMENT—Man reports being harassed by a person known to him. Andrea Drive. 9:35 a.m., June 19.

THEFT—Utilities worker reports theft of services on Perry Road. 12:45 p.m., June 19.

THEFT—Reported theft of rugs. U.S. 23. 1:13 p.m., June 19.

THEFT—Report of phone stolen, arrest made. Dutch Ridge Road. 4:17 p.m., June 19.

THEFT—Female reported to have left a store without paying for items. 5 p.m., June 19.

ASSAULT—Female reports being assaulted by another female at residence on Ohio 139. 9:15 p.m., June 19.

THEFT—Man reports a trailer stolen from a residence on Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road. 9:18 a.m., June 20.

ASSAULT—Man reports being assaulted on Belmont Avenue. 3:04 p.m., June 20.

THREATS or HARASSMENT—Reports of receiving threats from former neighbor. Back Street. 6:52 p.m., June 20.

PROWLER—Man reports seeing someone dressed in black walking around his house. Ohio 140. 8:20 p.m., June 20.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Woman reports friend’s boyfriend assaulting friend, tearing her clothes and calling her names. Heritage Driver. 8:30 p.m., June 20.