A fundraiser for the cost of Heather Bennett Blanton’s chemotherapy is being sponsored by CR Quality Lawncare on July 15.

Blanton has metastatic breast cancer and her insurance has refused to pay for the estrogen-blocking treatment she will need for the rest of her life. Blanton has been battling cancer since April 2021 and the type of cancer she has feeds on estrogen. The cost is $1,500 out of pocket every three months.

According to her sister, Beth Troncone-Arthurs, they are trying to raise enough for a year of the medication and transport to her Columbus-based health care providers through an event at Pike County Fairgrounds.

The event starts at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 15. Food will be available and the Chillicothe-based band Good N Stout will perform.

Organizers are still welcoming donations for a silent raffle and auction. Anyone who would like to help with the event or donate to Blanton’s care can contact Beth Troncone-Arthurs at (740) 981-8234.