PORTSMOUTH- After a recent increase in black bear sightings in the area, the Scioto County commissioners are urging residents to give the animals a wide berth.

“It’s illegal to kill a bear,” said Commissioner Scottie Powell. “Protect yourself, keep your distance, don’t feed. Bears exist in a lot of communities across this great country.”

Powell urged residents to not leave food out or put trash out for too long, saying there are likely more bears in the area that haven’t been seen.

“There’s more,” he said. “I don’t know how large the population is at this point.”

According to the Ohio Division of Wildlife, there are likely 50-120 bears in the state of Ohio. In our area, the animals travel between Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

“Most black bears range in size from 100 to 400 pounds, are 5 to 6 feet in length and average 3 feet high at the shoulder,” according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. “The majority of bears in Ohio weigh between 125-250 pounds and are juvenile male bears. Dispersing young black bears will often travel great distances in search of new habitat and are most likely to be seen by or interact with humans.”

Commissioner Bryan Davis suggested that maybe it isn’t just food the bears are looking for, but also water as the area has been experiencing a period of drought. He urges residents to be mindful and avoid the black bears if they happen upon them.

“Don’t approach them, they are wild animals,” Davis said. “You are in their habitat, not the other way around.”

If residents have a nuisance bear on their property that just won’t leave, they are urged to contact ODNR. Otherwise, avoid interacting with the bears.

“Most of the time if you leave them alone,” Davis said. “They’ll mosey on.”