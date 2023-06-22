SCIOTOVILLE- A deadly crash is being investigated according to Portsmouth Police Department. On June 17th officers responded to the intersection of Bonser Ave at Endicott, in the Sciotoville area, to a vehicle, motorcycle crash. A Hyundai car was operating West on Endicott turning South onto Bonser. The car was operated by Amber Stiltner, 20 of Lucasville. Meanwhile a Honda motorcycle, driven by Jason Russell, 42 of Portsmouth, was operating North on Bonser approaching the intersection of Endicott. The motorcycle struck the driver side of the Hyundai where Russell was ejected from the bike. Jason Russell passed away prior to being flown to a trauma center.

The crash remains under investigation at this time and the results, including the coroner’s report, will be sent to the Scioto County Prosecutors Office. Anyone having any information about the crash can leave a message or contact Sgt. R Davis; 740-353-4101.