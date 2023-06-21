PIKETON -The U.S. Department of Energy and Fluor-BWXT will be offering public tours of the former gaseous diffusion plant in Piketon this summer. Guests will get the opportunity to learn about the history of the PORTS site as well as a first-hand look at the cleanup mission from a guided bus tour.

“These tours offer not just an up-close view of our ongoing progress, but a unique perspective of the history of the site and the development of the community over the past 70 years,” said DOE PORTS Site Lead, Jeremy Davis. “We are excited to share this opportunity again this summer.”

The tours are free of charge and open to any U.S. citizen 18 and older. There are four dates to choose from this year, July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, and Oct. 21. Participants may reserve only one tour date per year. Seats are limited and filled on a first-come, first-served basis. If a tour fills, a waiting list is maintained and participants will be notified by email should a seat become available.

For more information and easy registration go to www.fbportsmouth.com/public-tours or for more information or to register a group, please call Deneen Garner at 740.897.2609 or email [email protected].