PORTSMOUTH- The King’s Daughters Family Pharmacy will be open daily beginning Sunday, July 2. The retail pharmacy’s Saturday hours will expand after that date, as well.

Beginning Sunday, July 2, new hours of operation are:

7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday – Friday

9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday

Located on the first floor of Medical Plaza B, 613 23rd St. in Ashland, Kentucky, the Family Pharmacy is open to patients, team members and the public. In addition to prescriptions, the Family Pharmacy also offers a variety of over-the-counter items and an option to receive vaccines in-store.

Meds to Beds service: Patients being discharged from the hospital may have their prescriptions filled by the Family Pharmacy and delivered to their room before going home. Most prescriptions are ready in 15 minutes. A free, local delivery within a 50-mile radius of Ashland also is available.

Prescription drug takeback: If someone has prescription medications they no longer take and would to safely dispose of them, the Family Pharmacy has a secure bin for these medications. Any medications placed in the bin will be safely disposed of by pharmacy experts. The takeback bin is available when the Family Pharmacy is open.

Smartphone refills: The Refill Pro app is available on iPhone and Android.

The Family Pharmacy can be reached at (606) 408-1245.